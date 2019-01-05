Black Venus, carrot and orange pilaf salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients For the salad

250 grams of black venus rice

2 large carrots, shredded into various sizes

40g of golden raisins

35g of chopped lovage

50g of chopped curly parsley

Handful of seeds and nuts, toasted. (Black or white sesame or poppy seeds, chopped almonds or hazelnuts would all be good)

A few green salad leaves for contrast.

For the dressing

1 tbsp maple syrup

Zest and juice of an orange

1 tsp of Sriracha sauce

1 small garlic clove

10g freshly grated ginger

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place your rice in a saucepan with 500ml of water.

Bring to the boil, cover with lid and reduce heat. Simmer until tender or follow the instructions on the packet.

While the rice is cooking blitz together all the dressing ingredients in a blender.

Alternatively whisk them or shake them to combine in a glass jar with a tightly fitting lid.

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and toss together with the dressing.

Serve on a few of the salad leaves, sprinkling the toasted seed and nut mixture over the top.