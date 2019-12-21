Black Forest gateau

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 8 eggs

225g caster sugar

200g self-raising flour

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp salt

4 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

For the cherry syrup:

2 x 400g cans pitted black cherries, in syrup

50g caster sugar

1 tbsp cornflour (mixed with water to form a paste)

3 tbsp kirsch liqueur (optional)

For chocolate buttercream:

100g butter, softened

200g icing sugar

1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp vanilla extract

1-2 tsp hot water or milk, as required

For decoration:

200g dark chocolate, melted

400ml cream, whipped stiffly

1-2 Crunchie bars, crumbled

Method

1 Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, fan, or equivalent. Grease and base line three separate sandwich cake tins (or fully line a single 20cm high sided cake tin).

2 Using an electric whisk, in a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar, until doubled in size and pale in colour.

3 Sieve together the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and cocoa powder. Gently fold the sieved ingredients into the whisked egg mixture. Divide the batter evenly between three lined cake tins (or one cake tin). Transfer to the middle shelf of a preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes for individual cakes (or 50-60 minutes for one large cake). Once baked turn out on to a wire rack (for a single cake divide into three layers once cooled).

4 For the cherry syrup: While reserving the cherry juice, place the cherries from the tin in a bowl (pit the cherries if not already pitted). Set aside some extra cherries for decorating the top of the cake. Place the juice from only one can of cherries into a saucepan with the 50g caster sugar. Stir over a medium heat, then add in the cornflour. Bring to a boil, add the kirsch (if using). Simmer for a few minutes to allow the mixture to thicken. Pour the sauce over the cherries in the bowl.

5 For the chocolate buttercream: Using an electric whisk, beat the butter to a soft, creamy consistency. Sieve together the icing sugar and cocoa and gradually beat into the butter. Add the vanilla extract and hot water and beat till smooth.

6 For chocolate shards, pour melted chocolate on to a large piece of baking parchment and spread to 1mm thickness with a spatula. Chill briefly. Once hardened, gently break into shards.

7 To assemble the cake: Place a layer of chocolate sponge on a cake platter. Brush the top of each sponge with the cherry and kirsch syrup. Spread with whipped cream. Scatter with cherries. Repeat with the next layer of sponge.

8 For the top layer, spread buttercream evenly over the third sponge. Place it on top of the cake. Decorate with cherries, chocolate shards and smashed pieces of Crunchie. Serve with lit sparklers.

Variation: Keep it colourful with juicy clementine segments (instead of Crunchie).