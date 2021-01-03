Black bean burritos

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Mexican

Ingredients For the beans:

Olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 tins black beans, cooked and drained

½ tsp smoked sweet paprika

½ tsp ground cumin

Sea salt

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp coriander, stalks and leaves, roughly chopped

For the rice:

1 tsp butter

½ tsp smoked sweet paprika

½ tsp salt

300g jasmine or basmati rice

600ml water

To serve:

Six soft tortilla wraps, guacamole, grated cheese, tomato salsa, sour cream or Greek yoghurt, jalapenos, lime wedges

Method

1 Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a small pan. Add the diced onion and saute over a medium heat till soft. Add the paprika, cumin and salt. Stir well. Add the beans and 300ml water. Simmer low with the lid on till the beans get very soft. Add the coriander and lime juice, and mash or puree till quite smooth but still with some texture.

2 To cook the rice, melt the butter in a pan. Add the paprika and cook for a few seconds before adding the rice and stirring well. Add the salt and water. Bring to the boil then cover and simmer on the lowest setting possible until all of the water is evaporated and the rice is cooked.

3 Wrap the tortilla wraps in foil and warm them in the oven. Assemble at the table by layering the mashed black beans, rice and any toppings such as cheese, salsa guacamole. Fold tightly and eat right away, or wrap in foil and heat in the oven or on a hot dry pan for a few minutes.