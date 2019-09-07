Beetroot Mama Ganoush
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 200g cooked beetroot
- 100g light tahini
- 20ml pomegranate molasses
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 lemons, juiced
- 2tsp ground cumin
- 80ml extra virgin olive oil
- Sea salt and black pepper
Method
1. Put the beetroot, tahini, pomegranate molasses, garlic, lemon and cumin into a food processor.
2. Blend on high until it is all incorporated into a smooth paste. Turn the processor down to medium and slowly pour in the oil. Season generously with salt and pepper.
3. Serve as a dip with breads or in a salad. It is also delicious with lamb.