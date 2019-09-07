Beetroot Mama Ganoush

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200g cooked beetroot

100g light tahini

20ml pomegranate molasses

2 garlic cloves

2 lemons, juiced

2tsp ground cumin

80ml extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1. Put the beetroot, tahini, pomegranate molasses, garlic, lemon and cumin into a food processor.

2. Blend on high until it is all incorporated into a smooth paste. Turn the processor down to medium and slowly pour in the oil. Season generously with salt and pepper.

3. Serve as a dip with breads or in a salad. It is also delicious with lamb.