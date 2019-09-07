Beetroot Mama Ganoush

Jess Murphy

Sat, Sep 7, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Sep 7, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 1 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 200g cooked beetroot
  • 100g light tahini
  • 20ml pomegranate molasses 
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 lemons, juiced
  • 2tsp ground cumin
  • 80ml extra virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt and black pepper

Method

1. Put the beetroot, tahini, pomegranate molasses, garlic, lemon and cumin into a food processor.

2. Blend on high until it is all incorporated into a smooth paste. Turn the processor down to medium and slowly pour in the oil. Season generously with salt and pepper. 

3. Serve as a dip with breads or in a salad. It is also delicious with lamb. 