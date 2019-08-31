Beetroot hummus with oatcakes

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 100g cooked beetroot

1 tin chickpeas, drained

3 lemons, juiced

1 tsp cumin

1 jar light tahini

100ml extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper

For the oatcakes:

250g rolled oats

50g plain flour

Quarter tsp salt

Quarter tsp demerara sugar

100g cold butter, diced

75ml buttermilk

Pinch of baking powder

Method

1. Place all of the hummus ingredients in a blender or the processor. Blend until all are combined and smooth.

2. Season generously with salt and pepper.

3. Serve as a dip, in a salad or with crudités.

4. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

5. In a stand mixer, combine all of the oatcake ingredients, except the buttermilk, and mix with the paddle attachment until combined. While the machine is running on low speed, stream in the buttermilk and mix until the dough comes together to form a ball.

6. Wrap the dough in cling film and chill it for 10 minutes.

7. Roll the dough on a floured surface to half centimetre thickness and cut into rounds.

8. Place on the baking tray and bake for 15-18 minutes, until just golden.