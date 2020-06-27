Barbecued sweetcorn with roast chicken butter
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 45 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Barbecue
Ingredients
- 6 chicken thigh skins
- 250g butter, softened
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- Some picked fresh thyme leaves
- Salt and pepper
- 4 ears of fresh corn (prepacked will suffice, of course)
- A little oil for brushing
-
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees Celsius, or gas mark 4.
2 Lay your chicken skins out on a roasting tray and bake in the oven until golden and crisp; it should take 15 minutes or so .
3 Allow to cool, then chop the skins up. Reserve any fat that might be on the tray for the butter.
4 Put the butter into a mixing bowl then add the chicken fat and skin, Worcestershire, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper.
5 Whip the butter with the paddle attachment of your mixer for two to three minutes, until light and fluffy.
6 Roll the butter into a sausage shape, wrap it in clingfilm and keep in the fridge until needed.
7 If using fresh corn, peel and boil it for 15 minutes before barbecuing or roasting it in the oven. The corn must be brushed with a little oil before barbecuing .
8 Lather the cooked corn with the chicken butter and serve it immediately.