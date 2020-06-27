Barbecued sweetcorn with roast chicken butter

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Barbecue

Ingredients 6 chicken thigh skins

250g butter, softened

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Some picked fresh thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

4 ears of fresh corn (prepacked will suffice, of course)

A little oil for brushing



Method

1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees Celsius, or gas mark 4.

2 Lay your chicken skins out on a roasting tray and bake in the oven until golden and crisp; it should take 15 minutes or so .

3 Allow to cool, then chop the skins up. Reserve any fat that might be on the tray for the butter.

4 Put the butter into a mixing bowl then add the chicken fat and skin, Worcestershire, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper.

5 Whip the butter with the paddle attachment of your mixer for two to three minutes, until light and fluffy.

6 Roll the butter into a sausage shape, wrap it in clingfilm and keep in the fridge until needed.

7 If using fresh corn, peel and boil it for 15 minutes before barbecuing or roasting it in the oven. The corn must be brushed with a little oil before barbecuing .

8 Lather the cooked corn with the chicken butter and serve it immediately.