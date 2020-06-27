Barbecued sweetcorn with roast chicken butter

Paul Flynn

Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 45 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Barbecue

Ingredients

  • 6 chicken thigh skins
  • 250g butter, softened
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • Some picked fresh thyme leaves
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 ears of fresh corn (prepacked will suffice, of course)
  • A little oil for brushing 
  •   

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees Celsius, or gas mark 4.

2 Lay your chicken skins out on a roasting tray and bake in the oven until golden and crisp; it should take 15 minutes or so .

3 Allow to cool, then chop the skins up. Reserve any fat that might be on the tray for the butter.

4 Put the butter into a mixing bowl then add the chicken fat and skin, Worcestershire, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper.

5 Whip the butter with the paddle attachment of your mixer for two to three minutes, until light and fluffy.

6 Roll the butter into a sausage shape, wrap it in clingfilm and keep in the fridge until needed.

7 If using fresh corn, peel and boil it for 15 minutes before barbecuing or roasting it in the oven. The corn must be brushed with a little oil before barbecuing .

8 Lather the cooked corn with the chicken butter and serve it immediately.