Barbecued steak with chimichurri and sweet potato

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: South American

Ingredients For the sauce:

1 large bunch parsley, very finely chopped

1tsp dried oregano

2-4 cloves garlic, crushed

1tsp jalapenos or fresh chilli, finely diced

2tbsp red wine vinegar

1tbsp lemon juice

250ml olive oil

½tsp sea salt

½tsp black pepper



2-4 sirloin steaks

2 large sweet potatoes

1tbsp butter

1tsp smoked sweet paprika

½tsp ground cumin

1tbsp maple syrup

½tsp salt

Method

1 Mix all of the sauce ingredients together. Taste for seasoning and set aside so the flavours can develop.

2 Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into cubes. Simmer in boiling water until just cooked. Drain and add the butter to the pan, along with the spices. Leave to sizzle for a minute till fragrant, then return the sweet potato to the pan along with a little salt and the maple syrup. Puree with a stick blender or mash till smooth. Keep warm.

3 Season each side of the steaks with a little salt and black pepper. Cook as you prefer on the barbecue or a or frying pan. Usually this takes three to five minutes for medium rare. Then set aside and leave to rest.

4 To serve, slice the steaks and serve with a generous amount of sauce and a dollop of mash.