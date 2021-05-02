Barbecued steak with chimichurri and sweet potato
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: South American
Ingredients
- For the sauce:
- 1 large bunch parsley, very finely chopped
- 1tsp dried oregano
- 2-4 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1tsp jalapenos or fresh chilli, finely diced
- 2tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1tbsp lemon juice
- 250ml olive oil
- ½tsp sea salt
- ½tsp black pepper
-
- 2-4 sirloin steaks
- 2 large sweet potatoes
- 1tbsp butter
- 1tsp smoked sweet paprika
- ½tsp ground cumin
- 1tbsp maple syrup
- ½tsp salt
Method
1 Mix all of the sauce ingredients together. Taste for seasoning and set aside so the flavours can develop.
2 Peel the sweet potatoes and cut into cubes. Simmer in boiling water until just cooked. Drain and add the butter to the pan, along with the spices. Leave to sizzle for a minute till fragrant, then return the sweet potato to the pan along with a little salt and the maple syrup. Puree with a stick blender or mash till smooth. Keep warm.
3 Season each side of the steaks with a little salt and black pepper. Cook as you prefer on the barbecue or a or frying pan. Usually this takes three to five minutes for medium rare. Then set aside and leave to rest.
4 To serve, slice the steaks and serve with a generous amount of sauce and a dollop of mash.