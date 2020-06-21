Barbecued chicken with Thai salad.

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients Juice of 2 limes

2tbsp fish sauce

2tbsp olive oil

2tbsp water

2 cloves garlic

1tsp brown sugar

25g or 1 large handful mint leaves

25g or 1 large handful basil leaves

25g or 1 large handful coriander leaves

4-6 chicken breasts

300g salad leaves

1 ripe mango, peeled and cubed

1 small red onion, finely sliced

1tsp nigella seeds (or black onions seeds)



Method

1 Place the lime juice, fish sauce, oil, sugar, garlic and water along with half of the mint, basil and coriander into a blender or food processor. Blitz till it forms a smooth paste.

2 Butterfly each chicken breast open, then flatten with the palm of your hand so they are all the same thickness and will cook evenly. Place the chicken in a container with a lid or a Ziploc bag. Set three tablespoons of the marinade aside and add the remainder to the chicken, ensuring each piece is coated evenly. Leave to marinade for at least half an hour. Light your barbecue to preheat it, if you are using one.

3 Next assemble the salad. Tear the salad leaves into bite size pieces and roughly chop the remainder of the herbs. Place in a large bowl or platter. Dress the leaves and herbs with the reserved marinade and scatter over the cubed mango and finely sliced red onion.

4 Cook the chicken on the barbecue or under a grill till cooked through, turning halfway. Serve immediately with the salad.