Bang Bang chicken
Bang Bang chicken is a tasty and satisfying dish.
- Serves: 8
- Cooking Time: 60 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Asian
Ingredients
- 400ml light coconut milk
- 3 tbsp crunchy peanut butter
- 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 carrot
- ½ a cucumber
- 2 spring onions, shredded
- 100ml rice wine vinegar
- 100ml water
- 100g sugar
- ½ a red chilli, finely diced
- 1 cooked chicken, shredded
- Salt and pepper
- 6 heads of Little Gem lettuce, trimmed and washed
- Small bunch fresh coriander and toasted sesame seeds, to serve
Method
- Bring the coconut milk up to a gentle simmer then whisk in the peanut butter and ginger. Set aside, cool and chill.
- Peel and trim the carrot then cut it lengthways into six and then slice it into small pieces
- Peel the half cucumber then cut it lengthways into six and then slice it into small pieces
- Bring the vinegar, water and sugar to the boil, add the carrot and the chilli and set aside.
- When the liquid is cool add the cucumber and then chill the pickle.
- To serve, turn the chicken in the peanut dressing, season and place on the Little Gem lettuce leaves.
- Drain the carrot and cucumber pickle and scatter it over the salad, then sprinkle the spring onions and coriander leaves over the top. You can also add a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds.