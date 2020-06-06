Bang Bang chicken

Paul Flynn

chicken

Bang Bang chicken is a tasty and satisfying dish.

Sat, Jun 6, 2020, 06:00

  • Serves: 8
  • Cooking Time: 60 mins
  • Course: Starter
  • Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients

  • 400ml light coconut milk
  • 3 tbsp crunchy peanut butter
  • 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger, peeled and grated
  • 1 carrot
  • ½ a cucumber
  • 2 spring onions, shredded
  • 100ml rice wine vinegar
  • 100ml water
  • 100g sugar
  • ½ a red chilli, finely diced
  • 1 cooked chicken, shredded
  • Salt and pepper
  • 6 heads of Little Gem lettuce, trimmed and washed
  • Small bunch fresh coriander and toasted sesame seeds, to serve

Method

  1. Bring the coconut milk up to a gentle simmer then whisk in the peanut butter and ginger. Set aside, cool and chill.
  2. Peel and trim the carrot then cut it lengthways into six and then slice it into small pieces
  3. Peel the half cucumber then cut it lengthways into six and then slice it into small pieces
  4. Bring the vinegar, water and sugar to the boil, add the carrot and the chilli and set aside.
  5. When the liquid is cool add the cucumber and then chill the pickle.
  6. To serve, turn the chicken in the peanut dressing, season and place on the Little Gem lettuce leaves.
  7. Drain the carrot and cucumber pickle and scatter it over the salad, then sprinkle the spring onions and coriander leaves over the top. You can also add a sprinkling of toasted sesame seeds.