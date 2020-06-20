Baked turbot

Turbot needs no gilding and the cooking time all depends on the size

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 x 3kg turbot200ml lightly salted waterA few twists of black pepper

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2 Get your fishmonger to trim the head and the skirt of the fish and then to make an incision along the outside of the fillets and across the tail. This allows the skin to be lifted easily when cooked, to expose the flesh.

3 Pour the water into a large roasting tray then place the turbot on top. Add a few twists of pepper and bake for 20 minutes before checking.

4 A smaller fish will take less time, don’t be afraid to check.

5 The turbot is ready when the flesh is creamy white, and lifts from its central bone with ease. A slight touch of pink near the bone is expected and acceptable.