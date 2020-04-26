Baked tomato risotto

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

300g arborio rice

1 tin chopped tomatoes

1 litre chicken stock

1 cooked chicken breast, shredded

4 tbsp finely grated Parmesan

2 tbsp flat leaf parsley or marjoram, roughly chopped

Salt and black pepper



Method

1 Preheat your oven to 180 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Melt the butter and oil in a wide oven-proof pan. Saute the onion for five minutes before adding the garlic. Move this around the pan for a few minutes so it doesn’t burn.

3 Pour in the rice and stir to coat it well. Leave to cook for a minute before stirring again as you pour in the stock and tinned tomatoes. Season well with salt and pepper then fold through the shredded chicken. Place the lid on and cook the risotto in the oven for 20 minutes.

4 Remove from the oven and stir well. Return the pan to the oven with the lid on for another 10 minutes. Most of the liquid will have been absorbed by the rice.

5 Fold through the grated Parmesan and any herbs you have. Put the lid back on for a few minutes before ladling the rice into bowls and topping with black pepper and a little more Parmesan.