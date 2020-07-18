Baked leek, pea and cheddar risotto

Paul Flynn

Baked leek, pea and cheddar risotto. Photograph: Harry Weir

Sat, Jul 18, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 18, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 45 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 50g butter
  • 1 medium-sized leek, finely chopped and washed
  • ½ tsp smoked paprika
  • 300g risotto rice, rinsed
  • 150g frozen petit pois
  • 700ml vegetable stock
  • Salt and pepper
  • 2tbs light cream cheese
  • 100g grated mature cheddar cheese
Method

1 Set the oven to 185 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Melt the butter in a casserole dish and add the leeks.

3 Cook gently for 5 minutes then add the smoked paprika, rice and petit pois, then season.

4 Add the stock, bring to the boil, cover and put in the oven for 25 minutes.

5 When the rice is cooked, fold in the cream cheese and most of the cheddar leaving a little for the top then serve.