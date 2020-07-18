Baked leek, pea and cheddar risotto
Baked leek, pea and cheddar risotto. Photograph: Harry Weir
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 45 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 50g butter
- 1 medium-sized leek, finely chopped and washed
- ½ tsp smoked paprika
- 300g risotto rice, rinsed
- 150g frozen petit pois
- 700ml vegetable stock
- Salt and pepper
- 2tbs light cream cheese
- 100g grated mature cheddar cheese
-
Method
1 Set the oven to 185 degrees, or equivalent.
2 Melt the butter in a casserole dish and add the leeks.
3 Cook gently for 5 minutes then add the smoked paprika, rice and petit pois, then season.
4 Add the stock, bring to the boil, cover and put in the oven for 25 minutes.
5 When the rice is cooked, fold in the cream cheese and most of the cheddar leaving a little for the top then serve.