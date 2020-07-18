Baked leek, pea and cheddar risotto

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 50g butter

1 medium-sized leek, finely chopped and washed

½ tsp smoked paprika

300g risotto rice, rinsed

150g frozen petit pois

700ml vegetable stock

Salt and pepper

2tbs light cream cheese

100g grated mature cheddar cheese



Method

1 Set the oven to 185 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Melt the butter in a casserole dish and add the leeks.

3 Cook gently for 5 minutes then add the smoked paprika, rice and petit pois, then season.

4 Add the stock, bring to the boil, cover and put in the oven for 25 minutes.

5 When the rice is cooked, fold in the cream cheese and most of the cheddar leaving a little for the top then serve.