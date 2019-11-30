Baked blackberry soufflés

Makes: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 20g plain flour

200ml milk

10g butter, softened (plus more for greasing ramekins)

100g caster sugar (plus extra for dusting ramekins)

½ vanilla pod, seeds of

2 medium egg yolks

2 egg whites

125g fresh blackberries (or strawberries, cherries)

2tsp icing sugar

Fresh fruit coulis, to serve

Method

1. Prepare four large ramekins by first brushing with melted butter, using upward brush strokes, then lightly dust with caster sugar to fully coat the butter and then place them in the fridge to chill.

2. Place the flour in a medium saucepan. Stir in three tablespoons of milk to a light cream consistency. Place over a low heat and start to whisk in the rest of the milk. Next whisk in the butter.

3. Add the sugar and seeds from the vanilla pod.

4. Next, increase the temperature to a medium-high heat. Stir constantly while bringing the mixture to a boil (use a wooden spoon to scrape around the inside edges of the saucepan as you stir so the mixture doesn’t catch on the base of the pan).

5. Keep stirring for an additional minute to reach a smooth, thickened cream consistency.

6. Remove from the heat and whisk for another minute to cool it slightly.

7. Whisk in the egg yolks, one by one. Set aside to cool to room temperature before adding the egg whites.

8. In a spotlessly clean, grease-free mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites with an electric whisk until soft peaks form. Gently fold a third of the whites into the custard, then fold in the remainder until just incorporated (be careful not to overmix or you will knock the air out of the mixture).

9. Place two blackberries inside each ramekin (or other berries).

10. Spoon the mixture in to the prepared ramekins, filling them to just below the rim. Use a palette knife to scrape across the surface, leaving a flat top, and run the tip of a knife around the inside rim of each ramekin (to help them rise).

11. Place the filled ramekins on to a baking sheet and bake without opening the oven door, in an oven preheated to 190 degrees fan or equivalent, for 12-15 minutes, until the soufflés are risen but still slightly wobbly (smaller ramekins will take 10 minutes, larger ramekins may need extra time).

12. Bring straight to the table, dusted with icing sugar. Serve with extra berries and drizzle with coulis.

Variation

For a quick coulis, blitz together a handful blackberries, a tablespoon of sugar and a dash of lemon juice. Sieve and serve.