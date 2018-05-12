Baked Alaska

Serves: 4

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients For the filling:

568ml raspberry-ripple ice cream

150g frozen mixed summer berries (or fresh)

1tbsp icing sugar

For the sponge:

2 eggs

75g caster sugar

75g self-raising flour

For the meringue:

2 egg whites

120g caster sugar

Method

1 Line a small deep bowl (approx 650ml) with a double layer of clingfilm leaving overhanging sides (dabbing the glass with a sprinkle of water helps the clingfilm stick). Pack tightly with ice cream, then scoop out a small hollow in the centre. Toss the frozen mixed berries in icing sugar and place them in the hollow. Fold the clingfilm over the top and press down firmly. Transfer the bowl to the freezer for two hours until the ice cream is firm.

2 To make the sponge, preheat an oven to 180°C fan. Whisk the eggs and sugar together until thick and creamy. Sieve flour, fold lightly into the mixture. Spoon into a small round greased and lined cake tin and bake for 15-20 minutes until risen and golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Once cool, cut the sponge to a disc slightly wider than the circumference of the ice cream bowl (lay any leftover cuttings over the sponge).

3 To make the meringue whisk the egg whites until soft peaks form, then gradually adding the sugar, continue whisking until the mixture is glossy and forms stiff peaks. Increase the oven temperature to 200°C fan. Remove the ice cream bowl from the freezer and working quickly, invert the bowl so that the ice cream sits on top of the sponge (peel away the clingfilm).

4 Use a large spatula to spread the meringue over the entire dome of ice cream, covering it completely leaving no gaps around the base.

5 Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 6 minutes until golden in colour. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

As a variation, you can make a chocolate bombe by substituting a chocolate sponge base and using chocolate, coffee, vanilla or even mint-chocolate-chip ice cream inside. If you can’t decide between one favourite ice cream you can always pack two flavours in separate layers.