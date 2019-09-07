Aubergine and mint salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 2 aubergines, cut into long strips or rounds

Sea salt and black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 handful of mint, chopped

1 handful of parsley, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped

1 lemon, zested

4 tbsp Greek yogurt



Method

1. In a large bowl, toss the aubergine in a bit of salt and oil.

2. Using a griddle pan or a barbecue, cook the aubergine for two to three minutes on each side until you have good, clear char marks.

3. Remove from the grill and put the aubergine into a large bowl. Toss through the garlic, chillies and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Add half of the mint and parsley. Mix evenly together.

5. Spoon the Greek yogurt onto the centre of a suitable serving plate.

6. Place the griddled aubergine on top and finish with the remaining chopped herbs.