Asparagus, poached egg and hot smoked trout salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 tbsp white wine vinegar

4 large free-range eggs

250g asparagus, woody ends snapped off

200g salad leaves

4 hot smoked trout fillets

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

1. Bring a large deep pan filled with water to the boil, add the vinegar and lower the heat right down.

2. Crack each egg into the pan carefully. Cook gently for three to four minutes and then remove to a plate with a slotted spoon.

3. While the eggs are cooking, blanch the asparagus in another pan of boiling salted water for a minute or two (the time will depend on the thickness of the spears so check them as they cook). When you’re happy with them, drain away the water.

4. Divide the salad leaves between four plates, top each with the trout fillets, the eggs and the asparagus and season well. Serve with lemon wedges to squeeze over.