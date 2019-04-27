Asparagus and watercress soup with toasted seeds

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 12 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 40g butter

250g of the not too woody ends of asparagus

1 medium onion

2 sticks of celery

1 small potato

200ml vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

100g watercress

50g crème fraîche

Method

1. Chop all the vegetables except the watercress into similar sized little cubes.

2. In a saucepan on a medium heat, melt the butter and cook the veg until it is soft.

3. Add the vegetable stock and bay leaf, bring to the boil and cook for a further seven minutes.

4. Fish out the bay leaf, turn off the heat and add watercress.

5. Make sure your soup cools down a little before whizzing it in a liquidiser or with a soup blender. When you have your desired consistency, stir in the crème fraîche (or a drizzle of herb oil) and garnish with toasted chopped nuts or seeds.