Asparagus and watercress soup with toasted seeds

Jess Murphy

Asparagus and watercress soup with toasted seeds

Asparagus and watercress soup with toasted seeds

Sat, Apr 27, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Apr 27, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 12 mins
  • Course: Starter
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 40g butter
  • 250g of the not too woody ends of asparagus
  • 1 medium onion
  • 2 sticks of celery
  • 1 small potato
  • 200ml vegetable stock
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 100g watercress
  • 50g crème fraîche

Method

1. Chop all the vegetables except the watercress into similar sized little cubes.

2. In a saucepan on a medium heat, melt the butter and cook the veg until it is soft.

3. Add the vegetable stock and bay leaf, bring to the boil and cook for a further seven minutes.

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Join now

4. Fish out the bay leaf, turn off the heat and add watercress.

5. Make sure your soup cools down a little before whizzing it in a liquidiser or with a soup blender. When you have your desired consistency, stir in the crème fraîche (or a drizzle of herb oil) and garnish with toasted chopped nuts or seeds.