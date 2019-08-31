Apple trail mix
Apple trail mix
- Makes: 1
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 100g dried apple slices
- 100g banana chips
- 100g whole almonds (leave them out if your school has a nut allergy policy, same with the cashews)
- 50g dried cranberries
- 50g dried apricots
- 50g cashews
- 20g pumpkin seeds
- 20g sunflower seeds
- 20g coconut flakes
- 20g golden raisins
- 4tbsp golden syrup
- Half tsp cinnamon
Method
1. Preheat oven to 160 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
2. Place the almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds on a large, lined baking tray.
3. Add the golden syrup and cinnamon and coat all the nuts and seeds evenly.
4. Bake for 10 minutes, stirring half way through. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
5. In a large mixing bowl add the apple, banana, apricot, cranberries and coconut flakes.
6. Add the toasted nuts and seeds and mix all together.
7. Portion out into small jars or bags ready for packed lunches or healthy snacks on the go.