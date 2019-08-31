Apple trail mix

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 100g dried apple slices

100g banana chips

100g whole almonds (leave them out if your school has a nut allergy policy, same with the cashews)

50g dried cranberries

50g dried apricots

50g cashews

20g pumpkin seeds

20g sunflower seeds

20g coconut flakes

20g golden raisins

4tbsp golden syrup

Half tsp cinnamon

Method

1. Preheat oven to 160 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2. Place the almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds on a large, lined baking tray.

3. Add the golden syrup and cinnamon and coat all the nuts and seeds evenly.

4. Bake for 10 minutes, stirring half way through. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.

5. In a large mixing bowl add the apple, banana, apricot, cranberries and coconut flakes.

6. Add the toasted nuts and seeds and mix all together.

7. Portion out into small jars or bags ready for packed lunches or healthy snacks on the go.