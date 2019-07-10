Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients 1 onion, finely diced

1 thumb sized piece of ginger, finely shredded

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground coriander

Half tsp ground cumin

Half tsp cayenne pepper

550g cubed potatoes (medium size cubes)

700g cauliflower florets (large florets broken or cut to a medium size)

1 x tin of chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp butter

Salt

15g fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Serve with boiled rice, chutney and pickles

Method

1. Place the oil in a large heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and saute till they are soft, approximately five minutes.

2. Add the cumin seeds and mix for half a minute. Add ginger and mix for a minute.

3. Next, add the coriander, cumin and cayenne pepper and mix for a few seconds. Add potatoes and cook covered for two minutes. Then add turmeric and cauliflower and the tinned tomatoes, mix and bring to a simmer.

4. Cover and cook the potatoes and cauliflower on low heat for 10-15 minutes, until they are just about getting tender. Stir every five minutes or so and make sure the vegetables are not sticking to the base of the pan.You may need to add a splash of water. Season with salt and add a tablespoon of butter for richness. Mix gently.

5. Cover and cook on low for another five minutes or so until the vegetables are tender to your preference. Scatter freshly chopped coriander over the top and serve.