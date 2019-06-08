A twist on puttanesca and pangritata

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jun 8, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jun 8, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients

  • FOR THE PANGRITATA
  • 3 thick slices of stale sourdough, toasted
  • 45g walnuts, toasted
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 15g freshly chopped thyme 
  • FOR THE PUTTANESCA
  • 350g dried spaghetti, or bucatini
  • 1 handful black olives
  • 2 lemons, zest of
  • 2 fresh red chillies, finely chopped
  • 25g basil, leaves torn
  • Olive oil
  • 3 large ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 25g capers
  • 4 anchovy fillets, chopped
  • 240g tinned tuna
  • 100g Parmesan, grated

Method

1. For the pangritata, whizz up all the ingredients in a food processor until they form a fine breadcrumb.

2. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

3. For the sauce, roast the olives with the lemon zest in a little olive oil, for 15 minutes at 180 degrees or equivalent.

4. Toss the warm pasta with all of the sauce ingredients and sprinkle lavishly with pangritata.