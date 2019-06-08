A twist on puttanesca and pangritata
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- FOR THE PANGRITATA
- 3 thick slices of stale sourdough, toasted
- 45g walnuts, toasted
- 1 clove garlic
- 15g freshly chopped thyme
- FOR THE PUTTANESCA
- 350g dried spaghetti, or bucatini
- 1 handful black olives
- 2 lemons, zest of
- 2 fresh red chillies, finely chopped
- 25g basil, leaves torn
- Olive oil
- 3 large ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 25g capers
- 4 anchovy fillets, chopped
- 240g tinned tuna
- 100g Parmesan, grated
Method
1. For the pangritata, whizz up all the ingredients in a food processor until they form a fine breadcrumb.
2. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
3. For the sauce, roast the olives with the lemon zest in a little olive oil, for 15 minutes at 180 degrees or equivalent.
4. Toss the warm pasta with all of the sauce ingredients and sprinkle lavishly with pangritata.