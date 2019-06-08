A twist on puttanesca and pangritata

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients FOR THE PANGRITATA

3 thick slices of stale sourdough, toasted

45g walnuts, toasted

1 clove garlic

15g freshly chopped thyme

FOR THE PUTTANESCA

350g dried spaghetti, or bucatini

1 handful black olives

2 lemons, zest of

2 fresh red chillies, finely chopped

25g basil, leaves torn

Olive oil

3 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

25g capers

4 anchovy fillets, chopped

240g tinned tuna

100g Parmesan, grated

Method

1. For the pangritata, whizz up all the ingredients in a food processor until they form a fine breadcrumb.

2. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

3. For the sauce, roast the olives with the lemon zest in a little olive oil, for 15 minutes at 180 degrees or equivalent.

4. Toss the warm pasta with all of the sauce ingredients and sprinkle lavishly with pangritata.