Ramen in 20 minutes: how to make it at home

There may be a bit of shopping required to make today’s Irish Times Health Month soup, but you could make it a weekend project. You’ll find miso soup sachets in health food shops and in some supermarkets. Lime leaves can be found fresh and frozen in Asian food stores.

TOFU RAMEN

Serves 4

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ red pepper, chopped

100g mushrooms, thinly sliced

1½ ltr good quality chicken stock

4 thick slices ginger

5 lime leaves

4 star anise

2 sachets of dried miso soup with sea vegetables

8 broccoli tender stems, roughly chopped

400g noodles

1 packet of pressed tofu

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp honey

2 tbsp coriander leaves

2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Method

1 Place both of the eggs in a small pan, cover with cold water then bring to the boil over a medium heat. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook for three to four minutes, depending on how soft you want the yolk. Drain and cover with cold water before peeling. Set aside.

2 Place one teaspoon of oil in a large pan. Saute the mushrooms and red pepper for a few minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a simmer with the ginger, star anise and lime leaves. Add the sachets of miso and stir. Leave to simmer on low.

3 Cook the noodles according to packet instructions. Usually simmer for three to four minutes. I usually place the broccoli in a steamer over the noodles so they cook at the same time or add them raw to the soup and simmer for a few minutes.

4 Heat a tablespoon of oil in a frying pan. If the tofu is wet then pat it dry with kitchen paper. Cube the tofu and add to the pan. Fry the cubes gently over a medium heat until they begin to take on some colour. Add the soy sauce, honey and sesame oil. Stir gently to coat each cube in the marinade.

5 When it’s time to serve the ramen, make a nest of noodles in each bowl. Add the fried tofu, broccoli and coriander. Ladle over the hot broth, top each serving with half an egg, spring onion and sesame seeds, serve right away.