Raise a Fourth of July glass to the good old US of A

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A light Washington white and a powerful California red

John Wilson’s wines for a Fourth of July weekend: Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling and Craft 3 Zinfandel

John Wilson’s wines for a Fourth of July weekend: Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling and Craft 3 Zinfandel

 

Today is Independence Day in the United States, so this weekend why not join in the celebrations with two American wines? The weather forecast looks good too, so you could fire up the barbecue as well.

Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling, Washington State, 12%, €16.95 from O’Briens
From Columbia Valley, this is a light, dry, refreshing glass of wine with notes of pears and green apples. Sip this one while stoking the barbecue coals, or drink it with a seafood salad.

Craft 3 Zinfandel 2017, California, 14%, €15 from Marks & Spencer
Rich, rounded loganberry fruits offset by subtle vanilla spice. Perfect with barbecued steak, a posh burger or smoky ribs.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.