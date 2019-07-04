Raise a Fourth of July glass to the good old US of A
Today is Independence Day in the United States, so this weekend why not join in the celebrations with two American wines? The weather forecast looks good too, so you could fire up the barbecue as well.
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling, Washington State, 12%, €16.95 from O’Briens
From Columbia Valley, this is a light, dry, refreshing glass of wine with notes of pears and green apples. Sip this one while stoking the barbecue coals, or drink it with a seafood salad.
Craft 3 Zinfandel 2017, California, 14%, €15 from Marks & Spencer
Rich, rounded loganberry fruits offset by subtle vanilla spice. Perfect with barbecued steak, a posh burger or smoky ribs.