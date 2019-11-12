Quick and healthy vegan powerhouse noodle broth

Daily Dish: Surfer and baker Finn Ní Fhaoláin’s broth is kind of a mash up between a stir fry and a ramen

Finn Ní Fhaoláin

You might need to nip out to the shops to make this one, but this vegan, gluten-free tempeh broth is endlessly versatile once you have a few core ingredients

I call this my “cupboard friendly” broth, but I know my cupboard essentials might be a little odd to most people. However, if you’re eating gluten-free or thinking of going more plant-based, I would totally recommend having a tub of white miso in the fridge, some sliced up tempeh in the freezer and a stock of vermicelli or any kind of rice noodles always on hand.

These ingredients can usually be found in supermarkets these days and can be used to make many other quick and healthy meals beyond this recipe. Any other vegetables can be subbed in here, just use whatever you have to hand and you’ll always have a different tasty dish each time you make this recipe.

I’ve been eating this way more times a week then I should probably admit to. Since visiting California last February, I’ve fallen in love with tempeh. It’s like tofu’s more rugged flavourful cousin. I use it for everything from “vegan bacon” to an alternative for mince meat in Bolognese sauce. But I love it used here in a more classic way too.

This recipe doesn’t really belong to one country and is kind of a mash up between a stir fry and a ramen. My apologies to Japan! It takes easily less than 15-20 minutes to prepare. It also keeps well in a thermos for lunch.

What you’ll need:

Serves 2

1 tbsp GF white miso paste
1 tsp Chinese five spice
1 tsp gluten-free soy sauce or tamari
2 portions of rice noodles
2-3 cups boiling water
Oil for frying (use toasted sesame or peanut for extra flavour, but any mild flavoured oil will do)
Gluten-free soy or tamari to season
200g tempeh or tofu
1 small carrot, peeled and sliced
A handful of chopped mushrooms
2 large cabbage leaves thinly sliced
1 scallion sliced
1 thinly sliced beetroot (optional)
1-2 tbsp crushed salted peanuts (optional)
A drizzle of sweet chilli sauce or sriracha (optional)

How to make it:

1. Heat a wok or frying pan to medium-high heat. Cut tempeh into thin slices (I pre-slice the whole block and freeze the rest in portions).

2. Fry the tempeh in a little oil with a splash of tamari for a few minutes each side – remove when golden brown and set aside.

3. Stir fry mushrooms and carrot in the pan for two to three minutes on a medium-high heat, add the cabbage with a little splash of water and fry for one more minute.

4. While the vegetables fry, put the broth ingredients in a pot on high for three minutes.

Finn Ní Fhaoláin is a surfer, cookbook author and owner of Milish Bakery in Bundoran, milishbakery.com

