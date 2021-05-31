Preserve the summer with pickled elderflower

JP McMahon: Pickling and preserving gives you the choice of using with savoury or sweet dishes

Elderflower syrup can be turned into a wonderful cordial by adding sparkling water and lemon. Photograph: iStock

Elderflower syrup can be turned into a wonderful cordial by adding sparkling water and lemon. Photograph: iStock

 

Finally, the elderflower are in bloom. Whatever anyone wants to say about summer in Ireland beginning at the start of May, for me, summer arrives when the first blossom of elderflower appears. This is not to say there will not be rain, but at least there will be warmer days ahead.

There is a tree down the road from my house in Galway. For the past few weeks, I have been keeping an eye out when I walked past it. Yesterday, I witnessed the first flourish of a few flowers. Not enough to pick yet, but enough to get excited about. Enough to know that summer has finally arrived.

My favourite way to prepare elderflowers is either to pickle them or to preserve them in sugar syrup. In this way, you have a choice to use them with either savoury or sweet dishes.

The pickling is simple: bring 300ml of white wine vinegar, 300ml of water and 100g of sugar to the boil. Remove from the heat and pour over about 10 heads of elderflower. Once cold, they are ready to use. For the sweet version: bring a kilo of sugar and a litre of water to the boil. Repeat the same process as above, pouring over the elderflower heads and cooling. The elderflower syrup can be quickly turned into a wonderful cordial by adding sparkling water and lemon. The syrup and pickles will keep in the fridge for months

Whipped goat’s cheese with pickled carrots and elderflower

Take 200g of soft goat’s cheese or curd (I like to use either Galway Goat Farm or St Tola) and place in a bowl with 30ml of crème fraiche and 30ml cream. Whip until smooth and season with sea salt. Bring the pickling liquor to the boil (as above). However, instead of pouring over the elderflower, add some thinly sliced carrots strips. Simmer for a few minutes  and then add the elderflower. Allow to cool.

Remove the pickled carrots and dress with cold pressed rapeseed oil and sea salt. Place the goat’s cheese, carrots and elderflowers in three separate bowls and serve with crackers or sourdough.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.