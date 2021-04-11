Pork with ’nduja and pineapple salsa is a classic pairing with a spicy twist

Pineapple and pork is a classic 1970s pairing that I’ve given a nice spicy twist to here, an added bonus being there are no neon cherries in sight. ‘Nduja is a spicy spreadable Calabrian pork paste that’s a secret ingredient for adding flavour, spice and smoke. A jar of this potent Italian paste can be kept in the fridge and added to pasta, pizzas and fried eggs for weeks. A little goes a long way. Here, I’ve used it as a marinade for the pork chops.

It’s spicy and hot, so I usually just use it sparingly on my kids’ chops but bathe my own in it. You could also use harissa paste or even a little smoked sweet paprika for a milder taste, but I’m always surprised how much my kids like chilli.

The pineapple salsa is fresh and bright with sweet juicy pineapple. The red onion and pepper add texture. I sometimes add jalapeños to this but have started to use just the pickling brine from the jar as a way of seasoning and it works so well here. There’s a subtle hint of jalapeño in the saltiness.

I usually cook these chops under the grill indoors but they are ideal for cooking on the barbecue too. This salsa is great with barbecued chicken or fish, too, and a nice side dish for curries.

I use fresh pineapple for this, there’s no comparison to the tinned version. It’s fun to carve out one side of the pineapple and use it as a serving bowl, it looks so pretty and cuts down on the washing up.

If you can get your hands on organic pineapple then try making tepache – it’s a Mexican fermented fizzy drink that tastes like a sophisticated, probiotic-rich Lilt. I make it often during the summer and it’s divine. Simply submerge the pineapple skins with sugar in water till it begins to fizz, then remove the skins and leave to ferment further. It’s delicious over ice with a sprig of mint.

Recipe: Pork chops with ’nduja and pineapple salsa