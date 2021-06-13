Peruvian-Irish owned food business expands in Galway

Galway couple Nigel and Magaly Murray’s Gran Gran’s Foods, which is going into their seventh year in business, now supplies 300 retail outlets across Ireland, sells its locally made products online and this weekend opens its first bricks-and-mortar shop in Kilcolgan village in Co Galway.

Taking over a former post office premises that had been empty for a decade, the new shop and bakery will sell the complete range of Gran Gran’s Foods condiments, jams, relishes and sauces, as well as those made by other local producers including Kelly’s Oysters, Burren Smoked Salmon, Hazel Mountain Chocolate and Kylemore Cheese.

The couple both worked in the hospitality industry before becoming food producers. Magaly is from Peru, and together they opened that country’s first Irish pub, Murphy’s, in Lima. Gran Gran’s Pantry will open seven days a week, 9.30am-5pm.

Robust olive oil

Centenarium Premium Picual olive oil

Chef and olive oil specialist and importer Sarah Merrigan has introduced to her range a premium Andalucian extra virgin oil that she says is a perfect match for summer salads and grilled meat and vegetables.

Centenarium Premium Picual, produced by Lola Sagra at the sixth-generation olive farm Nobleza del Sur, is described by its makers as being “a robust olive oil with plenty of personality followed by a lovely peppery finish which makes it taste so good with tomatoes”. Merrigan says its flavour profile also suits the smoky flavour of grilled or barbecued food. “It’s robust, with tons of flavour followed by a gorgeous peppery finish, so it’s fantastic for barbecues.”

Merrigan’s portfolio of top-quality Andalucian olive oils, which she sells through her Sarah & Olive distribution company, can be bought online at sarahandolive.com, as well as from branches of The Butler’s Pantry and the Honest2Goodness food market in Glasnevin. A 500ml bottle of Centenarium Premium Picual costs €19.50.

Wilde new Champagne with oysters

Charles Heidsieck Champagne and Carlingford oysters at the Westbury hotel

The Westbury hotel in Dublin has teamed up with Champagne house Charles Heidsieck to make the Grande Marque the house pour in Wilde restaurant, the Gallery and Sidecar cocktail bar. In the Gallery, a glass of Charles Heidsieck and six Carlingford oysters served with shallot mignonette will be available for €40. “In addition to the flagship Brut Réserve and Rosé Réserve Champagnes, we are very pleased to also offer their extended Champagne portfolio to our guests – including the Charles Heidsieck Blanc de Blancs NV, Brut Millésimé 2012, and the finest expression of their produce, the Blanc des Millénaires 2006,” says Philip Dunne, group sommelier for the Doyle Collection in Ireland, the UK and the US.

An alcohol-free alternative to wine

Vintner’s Companion Batch #2

Based on his experience of juice pairings in high-end restaurants in Denmark, chef Cuan Greene, late of Bastible restaurant, has created Vintner’s Companion Batch #2, an alcohol-free drink to complement food.

A collaboration with drinks specialists Clements & Pekoe, this alternative to wine is based on kombuchas made from Darjeeling and Lapsang Souchong tea, with organic Irish apple juice, caramelised brown butter and meadowsweet. “It is smoky with toasted notes, bruised apples and hay, and can take strong flavours, such as smoked mackerel or barbecued lamb,” says Greene.

Limited quantities of Vintner’s Companion are available for €19.50 from Neighbourhood Wine; Hen’s Teeth; Saltwater Grocery; Kilruddery, and Clement & Pekoe. John Wilson