Pavlova: The cream of summer desserts

It is not often we attribute Antipodean origins to a dessert. Pavlova is undoubtedly an Australian-New Zealand creation, but exactly which remains contentious. The addition of cornflour and vinegar into the meringue mixture gives pavlova its unique marshmallowy character.

Pavlova is a fabulous occasion dessert and perfect for entertaining. Stunningly beautiful when laden with soft summer fruits, it is right up there with the best desserts. Growing up, there was always a friend whose mum made “the best” pavlova – there would be war if it didn’t appear at every family party.

My neighbour is one such pavlova queen and her top three tips are: eggs at room temperature; bake on the lowest rack of the oven; and leave to cool fully in the oven overnight.

These insights are important, as conflicting instructions abound about how to make the perfect pavlova, without any cracks. With 23 ovens in the cookery school, I know that no two ovens calibrate exactly the same – only you can know your oven and its random hot spots. If you bake pavlova at higher temperatures, the meringue will be more golden. Apart from the essential 15-minute whisking, I find that whipping up a pavlova last thing at night is a super easy task. The bit I enjoy most is shaping the meringue into a neat circle while spinning my baking tray on the work surface like a potter’s wheel.

Once baked, switch off the oven and go to bed – you don’t have to worry about cracks until the morning. The perfectionists (you know who you are!) might be relieved to hear that slight cracks are inevitable and will be covered with cream. You can also make the pavlova shell a day or two in advance.

Pavlova with raspberries and cream

Serves 6

4 large egg whites, stored at room temperature 2½ tsp cornflour 1 tsp white wine vinegar ½ tsp vanilla extract 275g caster sugar 3 tbsp boiling water 250ml freshly whipped cream 250g raspberries Mint, to decorate

Preheat oven to 120°C (conventional oven setting). On the reverse of a sheet of parchment paper, outline a 23cm circle using a pencil and plate. Place paper on a greased baking sheet.

Place egg whites in a spotlessly clean, grease-free mixing bowl (for use with an electric mixer). Next add in the cornflour, vinegar and vanilla.

Pile the caster sugar in a high mound on one side of the bowl. Prepare the electric mixer and carefully pour three tablespoons of boiling water directly onto the sugar (do not pour it directly on the egg), then immediately turn on the whisk. It is important to whisk the mixture for at least 15 minutes on a medium-high setting, after which the meringue should be voluminous and stiffly whipped.

Use a spatula to gather all the meringue from the bowl and place it in the centre of the circle. Gently use the spatula to slowly push the mixture outwards but not actually as far as the circle edges (I like to leave a 1cm border inside the circle as the pavlova will increase in volume as it bakes). Smooth the outside walls of the meringue with the spatula, before working upwards and inwards towards the top. Lastly, press out a very slight depression in the centre top (where the cream and raspberries will be placed).

Bake on the lowest shelf of the preheated oven for one hour, and, resisting the temptation to open the oven door, leave it to cool down fully in the oven (preferably overnight).

Just before serving, top with cream and fresh raspberries (avoid doing this in advance, as both add moisture and weight to the delicate shell).

Decorate with sprigs of mint and serve immediately.

Variation My preference is to use the conventional oven setting for pavlova, but this recipe will also work with a fan setting. I also like to shape a high-sided domed meringue

– you can use this recipe and timings to create a slightly wider shell if you prefer.