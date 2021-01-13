Paul Flynn: My hearty soup that doubles as a lunch or dinner

This chunky, substantial broth from Irish Times food columnist and chef Paul Flynn has a surprise addition: grated apple. The acidity of the fruit brings a touch of freshness to the soup. There is eating and drinking in this soup, as the saying goes, so fill a big mug or bowl and it’ll easily stand in for lunch or dinner.

CHICKEN, LEEK AND BACON BROTH

Serves 4

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

1tbsp butter

1 packet smoked bacon lardons, 125g

2 medium leeks, finely sliced and rinsed (keep a little water on the leeks)

200g dried broth mix

1 sprig thyme

2 litre chicken stock

2 chicken breasts, cut into 1cm pieces

1 large apple

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Cook the bacon gently in the butter for three minutes, then add the leeks and the thyme.

2 Turn in the bacon juices, cover with a lid and cook gently for five minutes, turning once or twice.

3 Add the broth mix and the stock.

4 Bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes, or until the broth mix is tender.

5 Add the chicken and cook for 10 more minutes.

6 Peel and grate the apple, add to the soup.

7 Remove the thyme, season and serve.