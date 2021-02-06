Pasta dishes that will take you right back to Italy ... and France

Paul Flynn: Combining my love of food from two wonderful countries, with delicious results

Roast chicken rigatoni with Béarnaise butter. Photograph: Alan Betson

Roast chicken rigatoni with Béarnaise butter. Photograph: Alan Betson

 

I’m looking out on a grey morning here, but taking some comfort out of old holiday photos taken in Umbria that I came across last night. We used to fly into Bergamo to save a few bob on the flights, then the eight-hour ordeal to our destination would begin at the car hire pick-up.

On one memorable trip, I opened the car boot to load the multitude of bags and watched in helpless horror as it rose to meet a concrete column lurking above. It all unfolded in slow tortuous motion, and that expensive vision will never leave me. The form wasn’t great after that, compounded by nerve-jangling encounters on the Italian motorways.

Spaghetti, chopped prawns, roasted garlic and chilli. Photograph: Alan Betson
Spaghetti, chopped prawns, roasted garlic and chilli. Photograph: Alan Betson

We stayed in Parma that night. The 40-degree heat nearly finished me, but Peroni and Manuela Spinelli came to the rescue. She’s our Italian queen, a friend to Irish restaurateurs. She booked a table for us in the trattoria of our dreams, a short taxi ride from the city. We sat in the garden surrounded by Italian families and twinkly lights, and finally we were on holiday. It was one of those special nights in a restaurant that can never be repeated or captured again. I ate a lot of pasta.

Béarnaise sauce is one of the great French sauces. I’ve condensed its flavours into a butter that I’m putting with pasta and leftover chicken this week. I’m getting you to make more butter than you need, and whipping it to make it lighter. Roll it up in parchment, freeze it if you like, then simply cut slices off when you need it to drip tantalisingly onto a steak.   

We make this spaghetti dish at home all the time, without the prawns. It is all about slowly cooking the garlic to deepen the flavour. I added the prawns as I had a handy packet in the freezer, but chopped them up as I didn’t have a lot.  

French onion papardelle, Gruyère pangrattatore. Photograph: Alan Betson
French onion papardelle, Gruyère pangrattato. Photograph: Alan Betson

French onion soup holds a special place in my heart. I’ve always loved French bistro food. This recipe combines my love of food from two wonderful countries, with delicious results.

Recipe: Roast chicken rigatoni with Béarnaise butter

Recipe: Spaghetti, roasted garlic, chilli and chopped prawns

Recipe: French onion papardelle, Gruyère pangrattato

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.