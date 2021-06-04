Outdoor dining: 100 great places to eat outside in Ireland

It’s the summer of outdoor dining, and Corinna Hardgrave, Lisa Cope and Ali Dunworth have scoured Ireland to find the most exciting places to eat fabulous food outside

The great outdoors beckons this summer, with outdoor dining returning next week. We’re so over lockdowns, meal kits and the endless packaging and brown cardboard boxes – not to mention cooking meals, day in, day out – that contemplating where to go is a bit mind-boggling now we are permitted to roam free in our own country.

Food trucks, converted horseboxes, picnics, outdoor terraces: they’re all waiting for us, but where to begin with outdoor dining? The key to great holidays at home is a bit of advance planning, so we’ve put together a list that includes those special places where food is made with a bit of thought and carefully sourced ingredients, coffee is worth stopping for, and there’s something memorable about the conviviality of people who put hospitality at the centre of their business.