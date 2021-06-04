Outdoor dining: 100 great places to eat outside in Ireland
It’s the summer of outdoor dining. Here’s our pick of the best places if you’re after fabulous food
Open-air summer: food trucks, converted horseboxes, picnics and outdoor terraces are all waiting for us
The great outdoors beckons this summer, with outdoor dining returning next week. We’re so over lockdowns, meal kits and the endless packaging and brown cardboard boxes – not to mention cooking meals, day in, day out – that contemplating where to go is a bit mind-boggling now we are permitted to roam free in our own country.
Food trucks, converted horseboxes, picnics, outdoor terraces: they’re all waiting for us, but where to begin with outdoor dining? The key to great holidays at home is a bit of advance planning, so we’ve put together a list that includes those special places where food is made with a bit of thought and carefully sourced ingredients, coffee is worth stopping for, and there’s something memorable about the conviviality of people who put hospitality at the centre of their business.