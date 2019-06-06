Only got a tenner to spend on wine? Choose one of these and you’ll have change

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A sunny weather rosé and a cooler day red

A rosé for the sunny days and a red for the cooler ones

A rosé for the sunny days and a red for the cooler ones

 

The weather forecast does not look promising. But, being positive, here are two summer wines from Aldi that will suit both sunshine and cooler weather, so you can be prepared for anything this weekend.

Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé 2018
12.5% €9.49
This is a clean, refreshing rosé, with tangy raspberry and strawberry fruits. Serve well-chilled by itself, or with summery chicken and seafood salads. Paella or grilled salmon would also be good matches.
From: Aldi

Pata Negra Gran Reserva 2009, Valdepeñas, Spain
13% €8.99
Big, old-style mature Spanish wine, all earthy leathery baked red fruits, some toasty oak and a substantial dry finish. Perfect with barbecued red meats, a juicy steak or slow roasted shoulder of lamb.
From: Aldi

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.