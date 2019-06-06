Only got a tenner to spend on wine? Choose one of these and you’ll have change

The weather forecast does not look promising. But, being positive, here are two summer wines from Aldi that will suit both sunshine and cooler weather, so you can be prepared for anything this weekend.

Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé 2018

12.5% €9.49

This is a clean, refreshing rosé, with tangy raspberry and strawberry fruits. Serve well-chilled by itself, or with summery chicken and seafood salads. Paella or grilled salmon would also be good matches.

From: Aldi

Pata Negra Gran Reserva 2009, Valdepeñas, Spain

13% €8.99

Big, old-style mature Spanish wine, all earthy leathery baked red fruits, some toasty oak and a substantial dry finish. Perfect with barbecued red meats, a juicy steak or slow roasted shoulder of lamb.

From: Aldi