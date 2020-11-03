One simple shopping list and five easy breakfast ideas

In 2020, breakfast became, once again, one of life’s simple pleasures for some people. Not so long ago many of us barely had time to grab a hot coffee and a slice of toast in the midst of the morning rush.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

Here is a simple shopping list and a five-day plan of wholesome breakfasts.

Shopping List

2kg bag self-raising flour

1kg bag rolled porridge oats

500g caster sugar

1 bottle vanilla essence

1 jar cinnamon

1 jar of honey

500g butter

2l milk

200g cheddar cheese

A dozen eggs

1 pack mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

1 bag eating apples

1 bunch bananas

500g natural yoghurt

6 slices of ham/smoked bacon - optional

1) Oaty Banana Bakes

Banana and oat bars are a quick and easy breakfast choice with no added refined sugar.

– To make, mash three ripe bananas in a bowl. Add two tablespoons of melted butter, a fresh egg and 200g of rolled oats.

– If you have it, you can add a sprinkle of dried fruit – raisins, apricots or cranberries – and a little maple syrup for sweetness.

– Mix all the ingredients together then pour the mixture onto a lined baking tray, spreading it out evenly with a spoon.

– Bake for 20 minutes at 180 degrees.

– Slice into bars when cooled.

2) Mini Egg Cheese & Ham Muffins

Mini egg muffins are a perfect choice this week, with a classic filling of cheese and ham.

– To make six mini muffins, whisk three eggs in a large mixing bowl and season with a little salt and pepper. Add 150ml of milk and a scattering of chopped ham and grated cheese.

– Take a muffin tin, grease it first then fill each hole with the egg mixture. Top with a little extra sprinkle of cheese.

– Oven bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees until they are firm to the touch.

3) Berry Crumble with Yoghurt

Toss about 250g of defrosted or fresh mixed berries in a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Divide evenly between four individual ramekins and set aside on a baking tray.

– In a mixing bowl combine 150g of oats, a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of cinnamon.

– Divide the topping evenly over the berries and oven bake at 180 degrees for 10-15 minutes until the berries are soft and the topping is golden brown.

– Serve with a little natural yoghurt.

4) Warming Apple & Cinnamon Porridge

Make a basic porridge by placing oats and milk into a large pan over a medium heat. I always use a 2:1 ratio, that’s two parts fluid to one part oats.

– Bring to a steady simmer for five to six minutes, stirring often to give you a smooth, creamy porridge.

– You can serve as is, or top with some sticky apple puree.

– Peel and chop two eating apples, add to a non-stick pan with a knob of butter and cook over a medium heat for three to four minutes.

– Stir in a pinch of cinnamon and a little drizzle of honey then add it to your creamy porridge.

5) Stack ‘Em High American Style Pancakes with Yoghurt & Jam

Finishing off the week on a high with some stack ‘em high pancakes. This is a foolproof American-style pancake recipe, handy if you’re looking to get the kids involved in the cooking as you are guaranteed these will work out! This makes four fluffy pancakes.

– In a large mixing bowl add 100g of self-raising flour, 25g of caster sugar, 125ml milk and 1 egg, and whisk until the mixture is smooth.

– Add a little butter to a non-stick pan over a medium heat then pour in a ladle full of the mixture.

– Wait for little holes to appear before you flip and fry the other side.

– Serve with fresh yoghurt and a dollop of jam.