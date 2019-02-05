One-pot wonder: Stress-free cooking for busy parents

The one-pot-wonder saves my sanity on a weekly basis. I think we all need at least one in our cooking repertoire. It’s like the holy grail for busy parents. I’m constantly chasing my tail with school runs, after-school activities and the chaos of random items that need to be picked up after the frenzy of the morning rush. Come the end of the day, we are no more than a family of ravenous creatures with zero energy levels.

But the temptation of grabbing the take-away menu for “the evening that’s in it” can be resisted! My one-pot-wonder can save the day! It’s healthier, cheaper and just as quick; a parenting triumph in my book.

Jolene Cox with her daughter Lily Mae.

One Pot Porky Jambalaya is a dish that is rolling with flavours from the deep south. The chorizo and smoked paprika give you an intense smoky base. Adding the chicken stock softens the flavour making it delectable even for the littlest of taste buds. The smell in the kitchen is just divine as it bubbles away on the hob. This recipe offers the pleasure of home cooking with little fuss and minimal clean-up. It has the full goodness of carbs, protein and vegetables all rolled into one happy dish.

I am at my happiest when I’m throwing ingredients into a huge cast-iron pot, letting them simmer away on the stove. The warmth and smells ignite my senses, calming the stresses of the day. This is my therapy, going back to traditional “Irish mammy” ancestry or even further back to the Witches of Islandmagee. Throw all your ingredients into a pot and like casting a spell, stand back and boom! Let the magic happen.

This is my perfect solution to stress-free cooking!

One Pot Porky Jambalaya

This easy, flavoursome meal is ready in less than 40 minutes and the best part is there’s only one pot to wash afterwards! I use a cast-iron pot and have been known to let my 5-year-old Lils do the washing up for this one, while I sit down and enjoy that cup of tea I’ve been gasping for all day. You can vary the meats here if you like; I sometimes throw in a few smoked rashers to give that extra smoky flavour.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

- 200g of chorizo

- 6 good quality sausages

- 2 garlic cloves, crushed

- 1 white onion, chopped

- 2 celery stalks, chopped

- 1 red pepper, chopped

- 350g easy-cook, long grain rice

- 600mls chicken stock

- 1 heaped teaspoon smoked paprika

- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

- 1 tablespoon tomato pesto

- 1 tablespoon olive oil

- Salt and pepper to season

Method:

1. You will need a large, cast-iron pot with a lid. If you don’t have one of these, a large saucepan with a lid will do.

2. Over a high heat, fry off the garlic and onion in the olive oil.

3. Add the chopped celery stalks and red pepper.

4. Chop the chorizo and sausages, and cook them off in the pot until brown and crispy, stirring as you fry.

5. Sprinkle over the smoked paprika and Cajun seasoning, then stir in your dollop of tomato pesto.

6. Add in the easy-cook rice. Give all the ingredients a good mix together then pour in the chicken stock.

7. Season with salt and pepper.

8. Cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to a very low simmer for 25-30 minutes until the rice is cooked. Add in more liquid if needed.

9. Give the dish one final mix then serve with a smile!