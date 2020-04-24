One-pot wonder: A top chef’s crowd-pleasing chilli con carne

Kitchen Cabinet: Wade Murphy’s simple, delicious recipe is perfect for cooking at home

Wade Murphy

Beef chilli with kidney beans can be served in a variety of ways. Photograph: iStock

I love cooking one-pot wonders at home, for numerous reasons, but mainly to save on the washing up. One of my favourites is this chilli con carne recipe. It’s simple and tasty but also very versatile.

You can dish it up in so many different ways. You can serve it as I have here, or simply with rice, or even serve it on top of a baked potato with some melted cheese on top. Sometimes I add a bit of dark chocolate to the recipe too, which really enriches the chilli and brings it up another level.

Wade Murphy is chef-proprietor at 1826 Adare

One-pot crowd-pleasing chilli con carne

Serves six

Ingredients

For the chilli:

1 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 large onion, chopped
2 red peppers, diced
3 cloves garlic, chopped
650g minced beef
110g tomato puree
1½ tbsp hot chilli powder (add more if you like more heat)
1½ tsp ground cumin
1 tsp ground coriander
525 ml beer (substitute beef stock if you don’t want to use beer but you will be cooking all the alcohol out of it)
600g pre-cooked red kidney beads, rinsed
600g tinned chopped tomatoes
Salt and pepper

To garnish and serve:

Sour cream
Sliced scallions
Sliced fresh red chili
Picked coriander leaves
Grated cheddar
Fresh soft tortillas

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large pot over a high heat. Add the onions, peppers and garlic. Fry, constantly stirring, until the vegetables soft. This will take about seven to eight minutes.

2. Add the beef and break it up as it fries. Once the beef has browned, about six to seven minutes, add the spices and tomato puree. Cook these out for about two to three minutes.

3. Add the tinned tomatoes and beer. Season with salt and pepper. Allow the chilli mix to simmer slowly, stirring occasionally, for about 25 minutes. By this time the it should have thickened up a bit.

4. Serve in the pot in the centre of the table and have small bowls of all the various garnishes ready.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs who are members of Euro-toques Ireland who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome

