One great white and a tasty red wine for around a tenner

Beauvignac Chardonnay 2016 IGP Pays d’Oc

This week, two very tasty wines for around €10. I came across this fine, gluggable Chardonnay a few weeks ago, and made the following two-line note: ‘forward, rich nose with tropical fruits and a touch of vanilla; medium-bodied with fresh juicy yellow fruits, subtle toasted nuts and a crisp dry finish. Nice wine at the price’. This is a great all-rounder, perfect without food, but even better with dinner – salmon or chicken would work well. €10.49 from Molloy’s Liquor Stores.

Castellani Organic Nero d’Avola Merlot 2016 IGT Terre Siciliane

Nero d’Avola on its own can be fairly brutal at times; big, alcoholic and teeth-staining, with masses of drying tannins. Merlot, on the other hand, can be pleasant and fruity but a bit lacking in structure. Put the two together, as Castellani have here, and you get a well-made wine with soft smooth ripe plum fruits, and light soft tannins on the finish. It’s organic, too. At €9.50 a bottle from Dunnes’ Stores, it is the ideal mid-week tipple.