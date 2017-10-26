One great white and a tasty red wine for around a tenner

A white that works with fish and chicken and a smooth red blend

Updated: 10 minutes ago
John Wilson

 

Beauvignac Chardonnay 2016 IGP Pays d’Oc

This week, two very tasty wines for around €10. I came across this fine, gluggable Chardonnay a few weeks ago, and made the following two-line note: ‘forward, rich nose with tropical fruits and a touch of vanilla; medium-bodied with fresh juicy yellow fruits, subtle toasted nuts and a crisp dry finish. Nice wine at the price’. This is a great all-rounder, perfect without food, but even better with dinner – salmon or chicken would work well. €10.49 from Molloy’s Liquor Stores.

Castellani Organic Nero d’Avola Merlot 2016 IGT Terre Siciliane

Nero d’Avola on its own can be fairly brutal at times; big, alcoholic and teeth-staining, with masses of drying tannins. Merlot, on the other hand, can be pleasant and fruity but a bit lacking in structure. Put the two together, as Castellani have here, and you get a well-made wine with soft smooth ripe plum fruits, and light soft tannins on the finish. It’s organic, too. At €9.50 a bottle from Dunnes’ Stores, it is the ideal mid-week tipple.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.