Now we know: When does coffee taste like tea?

Championed by baristas, beans grown at higher altitudes and then washed have flavour notes of citrus and berries
If you’re looking for a tea-like crispness in your coffee, try a washed bean from Kenya, Burundi or Rwanda. Photograph: iStock

If you’re looking for a tea-like crispness in your coffee, try a washed bean from Kenya, Burundi or Rwanda. Photograph: iStock

 

Have you noticed a trend in specialty coffee for coffee that tastes a little bit like tea? Some packets of single-origin beans boast flavour notes of citrus and berries, promising a silky, tea-like mouthfeel. Beans that can provide these flavours have become increasingly lucrative for growers and brokers as their popularity has grown, thanks to their championing by baristas and coffee experts.

“Today, people are looking at their coffee in a couple of different ways,” says Shane Kelleher, a barista and coffee roaster at Red Strand Coffee (facebook.com/redstrandcoffee) based in west Cork. He brings his Red Strand Coffee van to markets in Kinsale, Clonakilty, Bantry, Skibbereen and Schull, and he supplies cafes and restaurants in Cork city and county.

“Customers know that there is more to coffee than just the traditional French or Italian roast, or light, medium, or dark roast. People can see the potential in different flavours, and buyers are increasingly looking for coffee that can bring out those flavours.”

One of the world’s most expensive coffees is the Geisha (otherwise known as Gesha) variety grown in Panama. This variety has become prized for its distinctive tea-like profile, jasmine aroma and floral notes.

When I’m buying coffee, how do I know what to ask for if I want a brew that’s tea-like or something that’s a little more familiar? “Very generally speaking, you’ll often find that coffee with the more traditional notes of nuttiness and chocolate, and a rounded syrupy body are natural processed beans that come from locations with lower altitudes,” explains Kelleher. “The more fruity style coffees tend to come from higher altitudes and go through what’s known as a washed process. I’m generalising here but it’s a good starting point to think about location and processes.”

Washed process

The washed process, explains Kelleher, is when the bean is removed from its cherry and is allowed to ferment in tanks of water before being dried. It’s completely removed from the cherry before it dries. The natural process is when the cherries are left on the bean when they’re dried, so that the fermentation part of the process happens when the bean is still in its cherry. This can impart more sweetness onto the bean but it can also have a less clear flavour, says Kelleher. Natural coffees tend to have a more buttery, creamy mouthfeel, while washed coffees can have a cleaner, more crisp and tea-like feel.

If you’re looking for that crispness in your coffee, try a washed bean from Kenya, Burundi or Rwanda. Look on the packaging for tasting notes of floral and citrus. If you’re in the market for a more buttery, full-bodied brew, go for natural processed bean from Brazil, Colombia or El Salvador. Keep an eye out for tasting notes like chocolate, dried fruits and jam.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.