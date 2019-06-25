Nothing says Irish summer like buying strawberries at the side of the road

Combination of strawberries and cream said to have been created by Cardinal Wolsey for Henry VIII

There is more to succulent strawberries than just whipped cream.

There is more to succulent strawberries than just whipped cream.

 

Every year, around this time, people pop up on the side of the road, selling Wexford strawberries. To my mind, these people are an essential part of the Irish food experience. Though I wonder how many of us stop nowadays and purchase these speckled delights? Perhaps it is the many motorways that have impeded our pleasure.

I fondly remember heading to Cullyhanna with my grandparents and purchasing strawberries along the way. Though it is not the taste I recall, but the overall effect of eating strawberries in the little car while heading up North.

Considering 10 million tonnes of strawberries are produced globally every year, it is surprising to read that before the 18th century, the garden strawberry did not exist. Before that point, it was only the woodland variety that people had to enjoy with their whipped cream. This combination is said to have been created by Cardinal Thomas Wolsey for Henry VIII in the 16th century (though I imagine someone got there before him).

The emergence of the cultivated garden strawberry arises from the breeding of the wild Chilean strawberry (Fragaria chiloensis) with a North American (Fragaria virginiana) variety. 

Of course, there is more to strawberries than just whipped cream. The last of this year’s elderflower would work well with them, whether as a cheesecake or a mousse.

Eton Mess is perhaps the best known combination of strawberries and cream, albeit with the introduction of meringue. To make the meringue, whip six egg whites until stiff and then gradually fold in 330g of caster sugar. Add the zest of a lemon and its juice. Spoon or pipe the meringue into rounds, on a tray lined with greaseproof paper and bake at 100 degrees Celsius for two hours.

Hull and quarter the strawberries, sprinkle them with sugar and allow to macerate (a little Wildwood blackberry balsamic vinegar from Fionntán Gogarty would be a nice addition).

Allow the meringue nests to cool and the mash together with the strawberries and 300millilitres of lightly whipped cream.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.