No flour? No problem. Make this Stone Age bread

I run the kitchen at home and generally do all the cooking, purely because I love it. This is my take on a traditional Danish rye bread that is part of my heritage.

At home, I bake a gluten-free version. I like to limit my gluten intake if possible. This is really good, and healthy too.

Majken Bech-Bailey is restaurant manager at Aimsir restaurant in Co Kildare, where her husband Jordan Bailey is head chef

Stone Age bread

Makes one loaf

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

Ingredients

100g pumpkin seeds

100g sunflower seeds

100g almonds

100g walnuts

100g linseed/flax seeds

100g sesame seeds

5 eggs

100ml olive oil

2tsp salt

Method

1 Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl. (Use the nuts, grains and seeds as they are, you do not need to chop them.)

2 Cut out a sheet of parchment paper so that it just covers the bottom of a normal bread tin. Pour the dough into the pan.

3 Bake the bread at 160 degrees Celsius for about one hour.

4 Leave to cool on a rack and, when cold, store in the fridge.

Kitchen Cabinet is a series of recipes from chefs and cooks who have come together during the coronavirus outbreak to share some of the easy, tasty things that they like to cook and eat at home #ChefsAtHome