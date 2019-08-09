No-bake desserts that are child’s play to make

In a world so heavily dominated by technology, perhaps this summer it is time to make a conscious decision to switch off the TV, put the phones down and take a step back.

I understand it can be tough to keep the kids entertained over the long summer holidays, so why not get them cooking? Some of my fondest memories of being off school for the summer are of raiding my granny’s strawberry beds out in her back garden, and tricking away in the kitchen trying to create the perfect dessert.

Here are four tasty, no-bake desserts that are easy to make, look and taste amazing and the best part is, you don’t even have to switch on the oven. Child’s play.

No churn berry ice-cream: serve in slices as a mixed berry terrine

NO CHURN BERRY ICE-CREAM

Serves 10

Ingredients

125g raspberries

125g halved blueberries

100g chopped strawberries

25g icing sugar

500ml single cream

1 tin condensed milk (397g)

Dash vanilla essence or extract

Pinch salt

Method

1. In a medium bowl, add the berries and icing sugar. Mix them together and leave to sit for 20 minutes. This will allow the natural juices to come out from the berries.

2. In another bowl, whisk the the cream until stiff peak stage. To this add the condensed milk, vanilla and salt and re-whisk.

3. Using the back of a kitchen fork, begin to mush and break down the berries.

4. Fold the berry mix into the cream and spoon this into a 2 lb loaf tin and place in the freezer overnight.

5. Remove from the freezer 10 minutes before you wish to serve. Simply scoop into wafer cones and enjoy.

Tip: If you line the 2lb tin with a double layer of clingfilm, you can demould the frozen ice-cream and serve it in slices as a mixed berry terrine for dessert.

Chocolate raspberry mille feuille: when melting the chocolate, ensure the bowl is not touching the water.

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY MILLE FEUILLE

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the chocolate discs:

300g dark chocolate

80g white chocolate

Filling:

250ml single cream (whipped)

2 punnets raspberries (36 approximately)

Fresh basil or mint

Method

1. To make the chocolate discs, place the dark and white chocolate in two separate bowls over pots of gently simmering water and stir to begin the melting. Once melted, remove the chocolates from the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

2. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and pour the dark chocolate on to this and spread evenly with a pallet knife until it is roughly half a centimetre thick.

3. Before the chocolate sets, drizzle the white chocolate in straight lines down the length of the dark chocolate and using the tip of a knife, zig-zag through the chocolate, creating a feathered pattern. Allow to set at room temperature.

4. Once it has set, using a chopping knife, portion this slab of chocolate into 12 squares.

5. The assembly is quite simple, place one chocolate disc on to your serving place and pipe on four blobs of cream with four alternating raspberries, place a chocolate disc on top and repeat the process. To finish, place a final disc on top and garnish with a raspberry and some fresh basil or mint.

Tip: When melting the chocolate, ensure the bowl is not touching the water as this will burn the chocolate and it will go lumpy. The gentle steam alone will melt the chocolate gradually.

PINK LEMONADE ICE-POPS

Makes 8-10

Ingredients

100g caster sugar

100ml water

225g fresh raspberries

Juice of 2 lemons

500ml tonic water

Method

1. In a medium sized pot, add the sugar, water, raspberries and lemon juice and heat until the sugar is dissolved and the raspberries are soft.

2. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Add the tonic water and mix. Strain this mixture and pour into ice-pops moulds with a stick and freeze over night.

Tip: To cut down on the sugar, you can use soda water instead of tonic water.

Raspberry cheesecake tarts: garnish with some fresh basil or mint.

RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE TARTS

Serves 5

Ingredients

225g chocolate digestive biscuits

65g melted butter

280g cream cheese

50g icing sugar

Splash of vanilla extract, or essence

2 punnets fresh raspberries (250g)

A few sprigs of fresh basil, or mint

Method

1. Blitz the biscuits in a blender.

2. Melt the butter and add this to the biscuit crumb; mix well.

3. Take five loose bottom round tart moulds (4.5in x 1in) and divide the buttery biscuit crumb between them all. Use the back of a teaspoon to press the biscuit into the ring and up the sides. Chill the cases for 15 minutes.

4. While the bases are chilling, in a bowl whisk the cream cheese, icing sugar, vanilla and 1 punnet of fresh raspberries (125g).

5. Spoon this mix into the centre of the tart shells and return them to the fridge to firm up slightly.

6. To serve, carefully remove from the tart shell from the mould and top with the remaining raspberries and garnish with some fresh basil or mint.

Tip: Gingernut biscuits are delicious if you want to play with the flavour combination in the case.