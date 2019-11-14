Nigel Slater’s irresistible take on tarte Tatin

Thursday: Shallots, apples, Parmesan. A classic tart. A savoury twist

Nigel Slater

Nigel Slater’s shallots, apples, Parmesan. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin

Nigel Slater’s shallots, apples, Parmesan. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin

 

SHALLOTS, APPLES, PARMESAN

A classic tart. A savoury twist.

Serves 6
For the pastry
plain flour 225g
butter 150g
egg yolk 1
thyme leaves 2 teaspoons
Parmesan, finely grated 4 tablespoons

banana shallots, medium 4
olive oil 2 tablespoons
apples 2

You will need a tarte Tatin tin or a metal-handled frying pan measuring 24cm in diameter.

Put the flour into the bowl of a food processor, add 120g butter in small pieces and process to the texture of fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg yolk, thyme leaves and 3 tablespoons of the grated Parmesan, process briefly, then transfer to a lightly floured board and bring together into a ball. Of course, you can do this by hand if you wish, rubbing the flour and butter together with your thumb and fingertips (a peaceful flour-dusted thing to do), then fold in the yolk, thyme and cheese. Wrap in baking parchment or place in a bowl and cover, and leave to rest in the fridge.

Set the oven at 200°C/Gas 6. Peel the shallots, then halve lengthways. Melt the remaining 30g of butter with the oil in the tin or frying pan over a moderate heat, then add the shallots, cut side down. Let them brown lightly, then turn to let the other side colour. Meanwhile, halve, core and slice each apple into eight segments. Remove the shallots from the pan, then add the apples, letting them soften and turn lightly gold. Scatter over the remaining tablespoon of grated Parmesan, then return the shallots.

Roll the pastry out to a good 3cm larger than the tin or frying pan. Lay the pastry over the shallots and apples, tucking in the overhanging dough. Bake for twenty-five minutes, until the pastry is pale biscuit-coloured and the butter is bubbling round the edges. Remove from the oven, leave to settle for ten minutes, then turn out onto a serving plate.

From Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter, by Nigel Slater, published by 4th Estate Books. Photographs: Jonathan Lovekin

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.