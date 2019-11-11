Nigel Slater’s Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter. A week of exclusive recipes

To mark the publication of Nigel Slater's Greenfeast: autumn, winter, we will be publishing a recipe from the book each day this week. We also have two sets of two tickets for his sold-out International Literature Festival Dublin event with Marian Keyes to give away.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times.

To kick off Nigel Slater Week at The Irish Times we have his carrots, rice, coriander recipe. This is a risotto, cleverly enriched with carrot puree, and with tiny cubes of carrot fried in olive oil for added texture.

Marie-Claire Digby.

Irish Times

CARROTS, RICE, CORIANDER

Soft rice. Sweet, earthy flavours.

Serves 4

For the soup

carrots 400g

coriander, leaves and stems 10g

butter 30g

a large shallot

garlic 2 cloves

olive oil 3 tablespoons

arborio rice 250g

vegetable stock 600ml

To finish

carrot 100g

olive oil 2 tablespoons

coriander leaves, a small handful

Make the soup: Peel and roughly chop the carrots. Bring half a litre of lightly salted water to the boil in a deep pan, add the carrots, then cook for fifteen minutes or so, till tender. Put the carrots and their liquid into a blender with the coriander and butter and process to a smooth puree.

Peel and finely chop the shallot and garlic. Warm the olive oil in a deep-sided frying pan, add the shallot and garlic, then let it cook over a moderate flame for about three or four minutes till fragrant, then add the rice. Ladle in the stock, a little at a time, stirring almost constantly. Continue cooking for fifteen to twenty minutes until the stock has been absorbed and the rice is tender but not soft.

Stir the pureed carrots into the rice and simmer for five minutes, then add ground black pepper and salt. Peel and very finely dice the remaining carrot. Warm the remaining olive oil in a pan and add the carrot. Cook for three or four minutes till the carrot is approaching tenderness. Finely chop the coriander, then spoon the soup into dishes or plates and scatter over the diced carrots and coriander.

From Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter, by Nigel Slater, published by 4th Estate Books. Photographs: Jonathan Lovekin