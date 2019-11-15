Nigel Slater’s creamy cider and cheese soup, perfect for a winter weekend

Friday: Cheddar, cider, mustard. Deep bowls of velvety soup

Nigel Slater

Nigel Slater’s Cheddar, cider, mustard. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin

Nigel Slater’s Cheddar, cider, mustard. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin

 

CHEDDAR, CIDER, MUSTARD

Deep bowls of velvety soup.

Serves 6
onions, medium 2
butter 30g
olive oil a little
carrots 2, medium
celery 1 stick
milk 400ml
plain flour 4.5g
vegetable stock 400ml
cider 350ml
mustard 1 teaspoon
Cheddar 400g
chopped parsley a small handful

Peel and roughly chop the onions. Warm the butter and oil in a deep saucepan over a moderate heat, then add the onions and cook till soft. Scrub and finely dice the carrots, and finely dice the celery, then add to the softening onion and continue cooking for ten minutes or so till tender.

Warm the milk in a small saucepan and set aside. Stir the flour into the vegetables and continue cooking for two or three minutes, then add the milk and stir to a thick sauce. Pour in the vegetable stock and cider, bringing it to the boil, then lowering the heat and letting the mixture simmer for a few minutes. Stir in the mustard and check the seasoning. (It may want pepper, but probably very little salt.)

Grate the cheese and stir into the soup, leaving it to simmer (it is crucial it doesn’t boil) for five minutes, until the soup has thickened. Add a handful of parsley as you bring it to the table and serve with bread.

I suggest a mature, full-flavoured Cheddar such as Keen’s or Montgomery here. The stock should, if possible, be home-made, chicken or vegetable. Bread is pretty much non-negotiable here, either torn and placed in the base of the soup bowl, the soup ladled over it, or toasted and dipped into the soup’s creamy depths in fat, jagged chunks.

From Greenfeast: Autumn, Winter, by Nigel Slater, published by 4th Estate Books. Photographs: Jonathan Lovekin

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.