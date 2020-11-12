Neven Maguire: An Italian classic with a green twist

Neven Maguire Week: I’m adding spinach to spaghetti puttanesca and the flavours work really well

Neven Maguire

Neven Maguire’s spaghetti puttanesca with spinach

Neven Maguire’s spaghetti puttanesca with spinach

 

Neven Maguire is the Irish Times Food Month guest chef this week and each day he will be sharing a recipe from his latest cookbook, Midweek Meals: Simple Recipes for Easy Everyday Eating.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth
November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

As a chef, restaurateur and TV presenter, Maguire has a finger on the nation’s culinary pulse and has sold more than 100,000 cookbooks.

This week he will be sharing five recipes for meals that are easy to cook, and quick to prepare (or will sit happily in a slow cooker).

Spaghetti puttanesca with spinach

Using frozen spinach is a great way to access a green vegetable when the cupboard is bare, and the flavours work really well in this Italian classic. Frozen spinach comes in cubes, so it’s super easy to use, which is why I always have a bag tucked away. It’s also less watery then the fresh variety, so it doesn’t thin out the sauce – a win-win.

Serves four to six

Ingredients
500g spaghetti
1tbsp rapeseed oil
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
4 garlic cloves, sliced
6 anchovy fillets from a jar or tin, drained and finely chopped
1 x 400g tin of Italian chopped tomatoes
1 x 290g jar of roasted peppers in olive oil, well drained and thinly sliced
1 x 200g carton or jar of black olives, pitted
225g frozen spinach
2 heaped tbsp rinsed capers
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method
1 Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.

2 Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 6-8 minutes, until softened and just beginning to catch around the edges. Add the garlic and anchovies and cook for another minute.

3 Add the tomatoes, peppers, olives, spinach and capers to the pan. Season lightly with salt, as the anchovies are already salty, and plenty of black pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes, until the spinach has defrosted and is nicely incorporated into the sauce.

4 Drain the pasta into a colander in the sink, then toss into the sauce until evenly combined. Divide between pasta bowls to serve.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.