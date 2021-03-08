Murphia List 2021: Top Irish movers and shakers revealed

The seventh annual Murphia List, recognising the contribution of Irish professionals to the London hospitality industry, is published today, and with 62 entries it is the most extensive to date.

During the global pandemic, Irish chefs, restaurateurs and other industry figures in the UK capital have continued to underpin the city’s hospitality industry and steer it through challenging times.

There are 11 new names on the 2021 list, and, coinciding with International Women’s Day, five of them are women. Tipperary-born Ciara O’Shea, who made her name as an international make-up artist, working with the likes of Madonna and Jayden Smith, joins the list with her husband, Ken Nally, from Wicklow, for their work on their Brixton grocery and coffee house F Mondays. O’Shea’s brother, the butcher Darragh O’Shea, is also on the list.

Fiona Leahy, also from Tipperary, runs Fiona Leahy Design and has staged events for A-listers including Jade Jagger and the fashion brand Gucci. Molly Hutchinson, originally from Dublin, is a director of the Meatopia festival and also represents chefs through the offices of Miam, her talent agency.

Orla Hickey, group communications manager for the Maybourne hotel group, which includes Claridge’s and the Connaught, also makes the list for the first time, together with the sommelier and wine consultant Anne McHale.

In London, as elsewhere, it has been a challenging 12 months for those in the hospitality industry, but Murphia List inclusions have been at the forefront of innovative initiatives, as well as humanitarian responses. During lockdown, the Dublin-born chef Anna Haugh pivoted from her Chelsea restaurant Myrtle to offering a bistro-to-your door meal delivery. Terry Wogan’s sons Mark and Alan of Homeslice pizzas developed a take-and-bake business model.

Despite the challenges, there were new openings backed by Irish talent too. The Dubliner Nick Fitzgerald, who also makes the list for the first time this year, opened a taqueria, Tacos Padre, in Borough Market. Robin Gill, a longstanding stalwart of the London restaurant scene, branched out into the hotel sector, opening a bakery, two restaurants and three bars at the Birch hotel. Later this year, the chef Colin Kelly takes the reins at a new hotel and restaurant at 22 Grosvenor Square.

Noel Mahony, chief executive of BaxterStorey, helped co-ordinate the Feed NHS campaign, which served millions of meals to frontline workers, and the restaurateur John Nugent’s Green & Fortune hospitality business donates 400 meals a month to a local food bank and friends of the London Irish Centre.

The Murphia List is compiled by siblings Catherine and Gavin Hanley, who founded the London restaurant guide Hot Dinners in 2009. “We started the past year thinking Brexit would be the biggest issue Irish folk had to face when it came to working in London. Now we know that not only can they beat that but, when faced with a much greater challenge, you’ll find them at the forefront of helping others. It’s great to see everyone getting ready for the end of lockdown and with new openings and projects to look forward to, 2021 is definitely looking up for the Murphia in London,” Catherine Hanley says.

THE MURPHIA LIST 2021

Chefs

Kenneth Culhane Head chef, the Dysart

NEW Nick Fitzgerald Chef-patron, Tacos Padre

Shauna Froydenlund Chef-patron, Marcus

Fiona Hannon Head chef, Bentley’s

Anna Haugh Chef-patron, Myrtle

Colin Kelly Head chef, 22 Grosvenor Square

Marguerite Keogh Head chef, the Five Fields

Adrian Martin Chef-patron, Wildflower

Dave McCarthy Head chef, Scott’s

Patrick Powell Head chef, Allegra

Clare Smyth Chef patron, Core by Clare Smyth

Restaurateurs

Sinead Campbell Restaurateur, Bong Bong’s Manila Kanteen

Richard Corrigan Chef-patron, Corrigan Collection

John Devitt Owner, Koya Soho, Koya City

Garrett Fitzgerald Restaurateur, Butchies

Robin and Sarah Gill Restaurateurs and chef, Bermondsey Larder, Darby’s

Brian Hannon Restaurateur, Super 8 Restaurants: Smoking Goat, Kiln, Brat

John King Restaurateur, Bowling Bird

David Moore Founding director, Pied à Terre

John Nugent Chief executive, Green & Fortune

NEW Ciara O’Shea and Ken Nally Owners, F Mondays

Oliver Peyton Chief executive, Peyton & Byrne

Siobhan, Marie and Caitriona Peyton Cafe owners, Roastery + Toastery

Mark and Alan Wogan Directors, Homeslice

Pubs and bars

Gearoid Devane Founder, the Black Book

Cormac Gibney Bar manager, Gibney’s London

NEW Joseph Ryan Publican, the White Hart

Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith Owners, Homeboy, the Bottle Cocktail Shop

Front of house

Richie Corrigan Operations director, Corrigan Collection

Conor Daly General manager, Allegra

NEW Fergal Lee General manager, the Wolseley

Darren McHugh Operations manager, MJMK

NEW Shane McHugh Wine buyer/group head sommelier, Goodman Group

Oisin Rogers Publican and restaurateur, the Guinea Grill and the Windmill

Joe Warwick Flambé consultant, Sola, Soho

Media

Jessica Corrigan Cofounder, Crab Communications

Diana Henry Journalist, food writer and broadcaster

NEW Orla Hickey Group communications manager, Maybourne hotels

Niamh Shields Food and travel writer and cookbook author

Behind the scenes

NEW Molly Hutchinson Founder, Miam Management and event director of Meatopia

NEW Fiona Leahy Founder, Fiona Leahy Design

Jim Lyons Food and beverage manager, Claridge’s

Noel Mahony Chief executive, BaxterStorey

Sinead Mallozzi Chief executive, Sketch

Charlie McCarthy Business development manager, WSET

NEW Anne McHale Wine consultant and master of wine

Paul McKenna Managing director, Red Branch Hospitality

Tom Mullin Deputy director of operations, Sketch

Alex Muir Managing partner, Pizza Pilgrims

Richard O’Connell Restaurant consultant, Seasoned Consultancy

Producers and retailers