Muffins filled with sunny Mediterranean flavours

Aoife Noonan: These savoury muffins are a godsend and a perfect quick fix

Sundried tomato, feta and spinach muffins. Photograph: Harry Weir

Sundried tomato, feta and spinach muffins. Photograph: Harry Weir

 

Muffins are not just for the sweet-toothed. I sometimes prefer a savoury snack over a sweet one, even as a child, and my mother can attest to that. I love savoury snacks, the kind of snack to get you through until dinner time when you crave something that isn’t laden with sugar or chocolate.

These savoury muffins are a godsend and a perfect portable snack or quick fix. I love them for breakfast, as a quick grab and go start to the day, or with eggs as an alternative to toast. They are perfect with soup, roast tomato in particular, or in place of sandwiches on picnics or kids lunches.

They have all of my favourite sunny Mediterranean flavours; sundried tomato, red onion, feta and spinach, with some herbs thrown in for good measure. Here I have added basil and a pinch of dried oregano, but a mix of any soft herbs would work well; tarragon, parsley or chive are delicious.

Winter Nights

A festival of conversation, culture and ideas from The Irish Times
Mon, Jan 25th-Fri, Jan 29th BUY TICKETS NOW Proudly Sponsored by

I like to caramelise the onions first in a little soft brown sugar and a splash of tangy balsamic vinegar, which makes them gorgeously rich and sticky. Once the onions are cooled down, it’s a matter of tossing everything into a bowl, giving it a quick mix and piling into muffin tins before baking. I cook my onions first and let them cool while I prepare the rest of the ingredients to save time. The whole process is fairly painless and is prepped, baked and cooled in 45 minutes.

Once cooked, these muffins have a beautiful crumpet-like quality; bubbly and soft in texture rather than bready and dense, like you might assume a savoury muffin to be. This is down to the sundried tomatoes and onions, as they add moisture.

If I know I won’t get through six muffins in the week, I’ll freeze a few for another time. They are great for having stashed in the freezer for when you want something different with your bowl of soup or eggs. They defrost pretty quickly, and are also lovely toasted and smeared with salty butter if the mood takes you.

Recipe: SUNDRIED TOMATO, FETA AND SPINACH MUFFINS

Irish Times
Food&Drink Club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.