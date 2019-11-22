Michelin-starred chef’s blinged up pot noodles

Daily Dish: How to transform noodles into an indulgent dinner for one

Takashi Miyazaki

Pot noodles never loooked this good.

When I was a student, this was my favourite snack. I used to make it for myself before Kendo club. In those days, I just followed the instructions on the packet though. Place the noodles in water, boil, and then add the flavoured powder in the sachet.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times.
I think this is a universally loved student dish, be it Pot Noodle or Koka noodles. But in Japan I had Nissin Noodles, Japan’s favourite noodles. Over the years, I have tweaked the recipe and finessed the presentation.

It is still my go-to comfort food and it’s a quick and tasty meal for when I’m busy. When I eat this, I am transported back to my student days in Japan and I still love this dish to this day.

Nissin dried noodles with their seasonings
What you’ll need:

Serves one

1 packet Nissin demae icchou (Kyushu tonkotsu flavour), or any instant noodle pot or packet
100g mussels
80g beansprouts
50g bacon or cooked ham
50g shredded cabbage
30g onion
30g carrot
1 ready-made Thai fish cake (from freezer aisles at Asian stores)
1 soft boiled egg (optional)
800ml water
20ml milk
Pinch salt
Pinch white pepper
Dash vegetable oil
Dash sesame oil

How to make it:

1. To make soft boiled egg, drop egg gently into boiling water and boil for six to seven minutes. Put the boiled egg under cold running water until the egg gets cold. Peel the shell off carefully.

2. Slice carrot, onion and bacon or ham into strips. Chop spring cabbage and fish cake into slices.

3. Place a dash of vegetable oil into a frying pan and heat well. Stir fry the bacon or ham, carrot, onion and cabbage. Season with salt and white pepper.

4. Add 800ml of water and the mussels to the frying pan and bring to the boil with the ham and vegetables.

5. Add the flavoured powder in the sachet and the noodles. Boil for two minutes.

6. Add the milk, sliced fish cake and beansprouts. Boil for 30 seconds.

7. Place the noodles into a bowl, pour over the liquid and place the vegetables, ham and mussels on top. Then cut your boiled egg in half vertically and place on top.

8. Drizzle a dash of sesame oil over the top.

Takashi Miyazaki is chef patron at Michelin-starred Ichigo Ichie in Cork city, ichigoichie.ie

