Michelin-starred chef’s blinged up pot noodles

When I was a student, this was my favourite snack. I used to make it for myself before Kendo club. In those days, I just followed the instructions on the packet though. Place the noodles in water, boil, and then add the flavoured powder in the sachet.

November is Food Month in The Irish Times. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

I think this is a universally loved student dish, be it Pot Noodle or Koka noodles. But in Japan I had Nissin Noodles, Japan’s favourite noodles. Over the years, I have tweaked the recipe and finessed the presentation.

It is still my go-to comfort food and it’s a quick and tasty meal for when I’m busy. When I eat this, I am transported back to my student days in Japan and I still love this dish to this day.

Nissin dried noodles with their seasonings

What you’ll need:

Serves one

1 packet Nissin demae icchou (Kyushu tonkotsu flavour), or any instant noodle pot or packet

100g mussels

80g beansprouts

50g bacon or cooked ham

50g shredded cabbage

30g onion

30g carrot

1 ready-made Thai fish cake (from freezer aisles at Asian stores)

1 soft boiled egg (optional)

800ml water

20ml milk

Pinch salt

Pinch white pepper

Dash vegetable oil

Dash sesame oil

Irish Times

Food&Drink Club Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes Join now

How to make it:

1. To make soft boiled egg, drop egg gently into boiling water and boil for six to seven minutes. Put the boiled egg under cold running water until the egg gets cold. Peel the shell off carefully.

2. Slice carrot, onion and bacon or ham into strips. Chop spring cabbage and fish cake into slices.

3. Place a dash of vegetable oil into a frying pan and heat well. Stir fry the bacon or ham, carrot, onion and cabbage. Season with salt and white pepper.

4. Add 800ml of water and the mussels to the frying pan and bring to the boil with the ham and vegetables.

5. Add the flavoured powder in the sachet and the noodles. Boil for two minutes.

6. Add the milk, sliced fish cake and beansprouts. Boil for 30 seconds.

7. Place the noodles into a bowl, pour over the liquid and place the vegetables, ham and mussels on top. Then cut your boiled egg in half vertically and place on top.

8. Drizzle a dash of sesame oil over the top.

Takashi Miyazaki is chef patron at Michelin-starred Ichigo Ichie in Cork city, ichigoichie.ie