Michelin star awards 2020: Which Irish restaurants will win?

A constellation of new Michelin stars for Irish restaurants may be on the menu this afternoon when the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2020 is announced in London.

On Sunday, Michelin said that despite the challenges facing the restaurant industry, it “will be awarding a record number of Michelin stars . . . and they’re spread far and wide”.

Speculation is rife that Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, currently Ireland’s only two-star – an accolade it has held since 1996 – may be joined at that level by additional Irish dining rooms, with attention focusing on The Greenhouse and Liath, both in Dublin, and Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare.

For both Aimsir, which opened in May, and Liath, which began trading in March with chef Damien Grey as the sole owner, it would be a notable first entry at two-star level, a feat achieved in the current guide by Irish chef Clare Smyth for her London restaurant, Core.

Aimsir appears to be the front runner, with chef Jordan Bailey bringing his considerable experience to the project. He previously worked at Oslo three-star Maaemo, where he was head chef under owner Esben Holmboe Bang, and at two-star Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham. Aimsir, a 24-seater, uses only produce indigenous to this island and its coast.

Aimsir: head chef Jordan Bailey and manager Majken Christensen in the Co Kildare restaurant, which could receive Michelin star recognition. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Greenhouse, which was awarded its star in the 2016 Guide, is thought to be consistently over performing at that level, and worthy of promotion to two-stars. Head chef Mickael Viljanen has been at the helm of this Dawson Street restaurant since 2012.

However, the speculation at one-star level is more intense following Friday’s Bib Gourmands announcement. Six high-profile Dublin restaurants were dropped from the 2020 Bibs, which recognise “good quality, good value cooking”. The move surprised many industry insiders, as well as diners, and the speculation is that some among that number may feature at the Michelin star ceremony, which gets under way in west London at 4pm.

The Michelin awards are notoriously difficult to predict – expect the unexpected is how this annual reveal might be best described – but among the Irish restaurants being talked about for possible one-star accreditation are The Oak Room at Adare Manor (head chef Mike Tweedie); Variety Jones (head chef Keelan Higgs), Bastible (head chef Cuan Greene), and Forest Avenue (head chef John Wyer), all three in Dublin, as well as the dining room at Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites (head chef Ruairí de Blacam).

The Oak Room at Adare Manor: Mike Tweedie is head chef at this Co Limerick restaurant

Ireland, north and south, currently has 15 Michelin-starred restaurants, down from the 16 awarded 12 months ago due to the closure of Heron & Grey. But that may be about to change, with Michelin, often criticised for failing to give appropriate recognition to the Irish restaurant scene, perhaps about to turn the spotlight firmly on Ireland.

Ireland’s Michelin star restaurants



Two-star

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

One-star

L’Ecrivain, Dublin

Chapter One, Dublin

The Greenhouse, Dublin

Campagne, Kilkenny

Lady Helen, Kilkenny

House at Cliff House Hotel

Ichigo Ichie, Cork

Restaurant Chestnut, Ballydehob

Mews, Baltimore

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna

Aniar, Galway

Loam, Galway

Ox, Belfast

Eipic, Belfast