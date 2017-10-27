Michelin pub guide: which Irish pubs made the grade?

Thirty Irish pubs feature in Michelin’s recently published Eating Out in Pubs Guide for 2018. Twenty-two of the pubs featured are based in the Republic of Ireland, while eight are in Northern Ireland.

Last year, 32 Irish pubs were featured in the guide.

There was just one new Irish entry to the prestigious guide: Bull & Ram in Ballynahinch, Co Down.

Co Down leads with seven listings, followed by Clare and Cork, with four pubs each making the list.

Lisdoonvarna’s Wild Honey Inn is the only Irish pub in the guide that holds a coveted Michelin star, which they received earlier this month.

Wild Honey Inn and Toddies at the Bullman in Kinsale both retained their “Inspector’s Favourite” commendation, described in the guide as “establishments found to be particularly charming and which offer something extra special”.

Morrissy’s Pub in Doonbeg also stands out from the other establishments in the guide as the only Bib Gourmand recipient listed. The Bib Gourmand is awarded to establishments that offer high quality food at affordable prices of €40 or less.

Speaking at the unveiling of the newest edition of the guide, editor Rebecca Burr said: “This year we have seen so many pubs get a new lease of life by placing greater emphasis on food. It’s great to see pubs being rejuvenated this way as they are often the heartbeat of our towns and villages.”

The full list of Irish establishments included in the guide is:

Antrim

Billy Andy’s (Mounthill, near Larne)

Clare

Morrissey’s (Doonbeg)

Vaughan’s Anchor Inn (Liscannor)

Wild Honey Inn (Lisdoonvarna)

Linnane’s Lobster Bar (New Quay)

Cork

Poacher’s Inn (Bandon)

Deasy’s (Clonakilty)

Cronin’s (Crosshaven)

Toddies at The Bulman (Kinsale)

Down

Bull & Ram (Ballynahinch)

Pheasant (Annahilt)

Poacher’s Pocket (Comber)

Parson’s Nose (Hillsborough)

Plough Inn (Hillsborough)

Pier 36 (Donaghadee)

Balloo House (Killinchy)

Dublin

Old Spot (Ballsbridge)

Chop House (Ballsbridge)

Galway

Moran’s Oyster Cottage (Kilcolgan)

O’Dowd’s (Roundstone)

Kildare

Harte’s (Kildare)

Ballymore Inn (Ballymore Eustace)

Fallon’s (Kilcullen)

Leitrim

Oarsman (Carrick-on-Shannon)

Louth

Fitzpatricks (Jenkinstown)

Mayo

The Tavern (Murrisk)

Sheebeen (Westport)

Sligo

Hargadons (Sligo Town)

Tipperary

Larkins (Garrykennedy)

Wexford

Lobster Pot (Carne)