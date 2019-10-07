Michelin awards 2020: New Kildare restaurant wins two-star status

Aimsir, which opened earlier this year, was joined by Dublin restaurant The Greenhouse which got a second star

Marie Claire Digby in London

Aimsir: head chef Jordan Bailey and manager Majken Christensen in the Co Kildare restaurant, which could receive Michelin star recognition. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Aimsir: head chef Jordan Bailey and manager Majken Christensen in the Co Kildare restaurant, which could receive Michelin star recognition. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

 

Ireland has a five new Michelin starred restaurants, and seven new stars, following the launch of the publishing company’s 2020 Guide at a ceremony in London on Monday afternoon, where Ireland led the way in a blaze of glory.

One of the new entries, Aimsir at Cliff at Lyons in Co Kildare, completed the rare feat of entering the Guide at two-star level, on its debut, just four and a half months after opening. “ I don’t know what to say I was not expecting that. I am blown away we are very thankful to everyone. It means so much,” Bailey said, accompanied on stage by his wife and the restaurants general manager Majken Bech Bailey, who was clearly overcome with emotion.

The good news continued when Mickael Viljanen was called to the stage to accept what many believe is an overdue second star for The Greenhouse in Dublin 2. “Bless you you have earned your place,” said Raymond Blanc presenting Viljanen with his new two-star chef’s jacket and finding himself on the floor, literally, with the force of the Finn’s greeting. Asked what he put his elevation down to, Viljanen said “We stopped putting too many things on the plate and bought the best produce. My life is just food, its down to that and great people.”

The new one-stars are The Oak Room at Adare Manor (head chef Mike Tweedie); Variety Jones (chef proprietor Keelan Higgs), both in Dublin, Bastion in Kinsale, Co Cork (chef proprietor Paul McDonald) and The Muddlers Club in Belfast (Gareth McCaughey)

Damien Grey of Liath in Blackrock was not called to the stage along with the other new starred restaurants however is included in the Guide at one-star level. In January Grey bought our his former partner in Heron and Grey, which had one star, and re-opened in March as Liath, with him as sole owner, suggesting that Michelin do not consider Liath a completely new opening.

More to follow

